Is Manor Lords Steam Deck compatible?

Manor Lords is the latest city-building strategy game currently under early access. In it, you take on the role of a medieval lord who is tasked with managing and growing a small settlement. The game has quickly captured the attention of gamers worldwide with over 170,000 people jumping into its world in the first week of early access.

Since Manor Lords is available on Steam for PC, you may be wondering if it can be played on the Steam Deck as well. The short answer is: yes, but with some issues.

In this article, we will take a look at the title's Steam Deck compatibility and the experience you can expect on the Valve's handheld.

Manor Lords on the Steam Deck: Playable but with some caveats

The title is playable after some tweaks (Image via Valve)

As of writing this article, the game is rated playable on the Steam Deck. This means you can enjoy Manor Lords on the Steam Deck. However, according to Valve’s official testing parameters, you can expect the following issues:

Some functionality may not be accessible when using default controller mapping.

This game may sometimes show incorrect controller icons.

Some in-game text may be too small and difficult to read.

For now, the Steam Deck performs well with little to no performance issues on the default graphic settings. However, you are required to use Steam Deck’s touchpad to move around the map and use the touchscreen to input certain commands.

That said, users on ProtonDB have reported that switching to a keyboard and mouse emulation layout scheme on the Steam Deck fixes most of the control issues.

Overall, as long as you tweak your in-game controller settings, you can expect an enjoyable experience on your Steam Deck.

Tips to get better battery performance on the Steam Deck

Steam Deck's battery life can be improved by enabling FSR settings and lowering in-game graphics (Image via Valve)

1) The Steam Deck defaults to 60 FPS but you can reduce it in-game settings to 30 FPS for a substantial battery boost.

2) Enabling FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) significantly reduces the processing load, resulting in better battery life without any major loss in quality.

3) You can use the built-in Performance mode to reduce TDP for a significantly better battery life. However, doing so will reduce your Steam Deck's performance.

While Manor Lords is playable on the Steam Deck with some tinkering, you should always check its Steam Deck verification status to ensure a smooth experience.

Moreover, the Steam forums and ProtonDB are also valuable resources for finding community controller configurations for games that do not come with native Steam Deck controller support.

Check out more articles below:

Can you play Content Warning on Steam Deck? || 7 games like GTA 5 to play on Steam Deck OLED || 5 best Steam Deck accessories in 2024 || Is Last Epoch on Steam Deck?