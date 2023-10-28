Is Monopoly Go better than Coin Master?

Monopoly Go is an iconic massively multiplayer online (MMO) game, accruing over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. Similarly, Coin Master is a prominent name in the genre, boasting over 100 million downloads. The popularity of these titles has often sparked heated conversations on social media platforms. Both MMOs provide an engaging experience through events and campaigns that are updated daily, prompting a discourse surrounding their quality.

So, this article will compare the two games and answer the everlasting question.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions

Similarities and differences between Monopoly Go and Coin Master

At first glance, the features of Monopoly Go and Coin Master look identical due to their similar premise. However, the difference lies in the game mechanism, with the former being a board game while the latter involves spinning slot machines.

Both titles have some core similarities and differences, and here's the former:

Similarities

The core gameplay of MoGo and Coin Master requires you to press a button, spend energy, and get rewarded with a hefty amount of gold.

Both titles have the same ultimate goal of marking your territory, where you must upgrade buildings five times to complete a mission and unlock a new location.

The looting system is similar because you can attack other players’ strongholds or cities and loot their gold by landing on railroad tiles.

Scopely and Moon Active introduce daily missions and events for MoGo and Coin Master, respectively, rewarding users with prizes and enhancing their experience. Both follow the same structure of in-game purchases, offering two to four different discounts on their game passes almost every day. You can find one or two progressive offers with additional rare skins and other rewards for each purchase.

Differences

Monopoly Go is an online board game based on the real-life game Monopoly. In contrast, Coin Master is a slot machine game based on the mechanics of Monopoly. You must spin the slot machine to collect gold and upgrade your city.

MoGo has a visually stunning interface with bright colors and 3D character models. On the other hand, Coin Master’s graphics and animations don’t offer an attractive UI/UX with bland colors and poor character detailing.

Verdict: Is Monopoly Go better than Coin Master?

The answer lies in your preference, as both titles offer similar experiences. If you like spinning slot machines and strategically building up a city, Coin Master is a better choice. Meanwhile, for a premium gaming experience that resembles the Monopoly board, Scopely’s offering is a better game.

In terms of functionality, graphics, and exclusive content, Monopoly Go slightly edges over the slot machine.

That concludes our foray into determining the better game between Monopoly-inspired titles. If you seek similar yet distinct gameplay, check out the four best games like Monopoly Go.