Is Off the Grid on Steam?

Off the Grid has started trending in the community again, with many players curious about its availability on Steam. This cyberpunk-themed third-person shooter is directed by Neill Bomklamp and initially released for PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store. However, it wasn't listed on Steam back then due to Valve's policy against blockchain-based games.For those curious about its availability now, the answer is yes, Off The Grid is now available on Steam. On that note, here's everything you need to know about it and how the marketplace works on Steam.Off The Grid on Steam: Everything you need to knowOff The Grid is a futuristic battle royale game developed and polished by Gunzilla Games. It was initially released on October 8, 2024, across all major platforms. It has both PvP and PvE game modes, with numerous maps.For those who don't know, the game was taken down from Steam due to the integration of NFT elements and crypto-trading, which Valve does not allow on its platform.After months of development, the Steam release finally arrived, bringing in full cross‑platform support and a wave of new content. Off The Grid on Steam runs entirely blockchain‑free to comply with Valve's policies. Players can still use optional NFTs via external channels, but the Steam build remains standard Web2 gameplay. Players can use the P2P Steam Marketplace to buy and sell in-game items.Alongside the launch on Steam, Gunzilla Games has also released Battle Pass Sections 3 and 4, along with various technical improvements. The Red, White, and Boom event has ended, and Randall Major Crack Jack content has been removed from the Battle Pass as well.So far, the player count has been decent, peaking over 10,000 concurrent players daily. However, the ratings are mixed, with the majority of the negative reviews being about microtransactions, bot lobbies, and performance issues.That's everything you need to know about the Steam version of the game. For more information, you can check out the official blog here.