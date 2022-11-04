Is the Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC worth completing in FIFA 23?

EA Sports recently released an Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the Ukrainian star has received an incredible card in-game.

The new Arsenal signing has completely revolutionized their backline with his versatility, contributing in both attack and defense. His abilities have been recognized in FIFA 23 with a position shift to midfield.

EA Sports informed fans via an in-game message that the Out of Position promo will be a recurring event in FIFA 23. Player SBCs and content will be released over the course of the game cycle.

This is an exciting prospect as it allows developers to release engaging content throughout the season. It also gives gamers plenty of opportunities to improve their squads.

With World Cup-themed promos beginning soon, fans will be eager for new content in FUT. However, if the Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC is anything to go by, the community will also be looking forward to the return of the entertaining OOP concept in FUT.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

The Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC is an absolute bargain in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Oleksandr Zinchenko's versatility has finally been replicated in FIFA with the latest OOP SBC.

The former Manchester City defender learned a lot under Pep Guardiola's guidance and is now applying himself to the best of his ability for Arsenal.

With the Gunners leading the Premier League race and being in spectacular form, it's safe to say that Zinchenko has had a positive impact on the London side.

What does the Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position card look like?

Zinchenko's OOP card in FIFA 23 possesses the following stats in the six key areas:

Pace: 77

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 75

Defending: 84

Passing: 86

Physical: 78

Based on these stats, it is evident that Zinchenko will be an amazing box-to-box midfielder in the FIFA 23 meta. Despite being more defensively inclined, he possesses well-rounded stats in other areas of the pitch. With impressive dribbling and passing attributes, he can also be an effective playmaking visionary.

The Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC costs around 60,000 FUT coins to complete. This is an absolute bargain, considering the caliber of the card that the SBC offers.

With the likes of Ivan Perisic and Kevin De Bruyne being worth well in excess of 100,000 FUT coins in the FUT transfer market, Zinchenko is a good midfield alternative at a fraction of the price.

Despite not adhering to the lengthy meta of FIFA 23, the card will be incredible in-game, especially during transitional plays, seamlessly converting defense to offense with on-the-ball talent. His defensive prowess will help fans dispossess the opposition with ease, breaking up play with interceptions and tackles.

Overall, the Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC is a must-do for anyone with a Premier League squad in Ultimate Team. With Arsenal being in sublime form, they are bound to receive a host of special cards to link with this Zinchenko over the course of the game cycle.

