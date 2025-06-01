Is there a photo mode in Stellar Blade Demo?

Stellar Blade is a stunning sci-fi action game that instantly catches your eye with its sleek character models and beautifully detailed environments. Whether you're exploring the ruined cities or facing off against monstrous Naytibas, there’s no shortage of moments you might want to capture. Naturally, that leads to a simple question many players are asking during the demo: Is there a photo mode?
The short answer is no — the Stellar Blade Demo doesn’t include a built-in photo mode. But don’t worry, as there is still a way if you still want to snap some clean screenshots.
How to take clean screenshots in the Stellar Blade Demo
While there's no dedicated photo mode, you can still take screenshots by manually hiding the HUD. Here's how to do it:
- Open the pause menu and head to the Interface tab.
- Look for the "Show HUD" option. By default, it’s set to Dynamic, meaning the UI only appears when needed, like during combat or key interactions.
- Change this setting to Off to hide all on-screen elements completely.
Once the HUD is turned off, position your character in a nice spot and use the right analog stick to adjust the camera angle. When everything looks right, just press your platform's screenshot button to capture the shot.
Bonus Tip for Better Quality Screenshots
Before you start, head into the Display tab and switch to the "Prioritize Resolution" mode. This enables 4K visuals, giving you the best possible image quality for your screenshots.
Even without a full-fledged photo mode, the demo still gives players a way to capture its breathtaking visuals. Hopefully, a dedicated photo mode makes its way into the full release. But until then, these steps will help you capture the beauty of the game.
Also read: Stellar Blade review: A stellar first effort
