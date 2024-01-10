Is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Xbox Game Pass?

Ubisoft is set to release its latest action platformer, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, on January 18, 2024. The Xbox Game Pass ecosystem is one of the biggest service providers in the gaming market, and one might wonder if the upcoming video game will be available in it or not.

Prince of Persia Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, and it marks the start of several high-budget AAA releases in 2024.

This article will analyze and try to provide an answer regarding the availability of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on the Xbox Game Pass.

Note: This article will be updated if the situation changes after the game is released on January 18, 2024.

Will Prince of Persia The Lost Crown be released on the Xbox Game Pass?

The promotional reveal video does not mention the Game Pass (Image via Ubisoft)

As of yet, no confirmation has been given by Ubisoft or Microsoft regarding the availability of the upcoming Prince of Persia game in the Xbox Game Pass on the release date. None of the promotional materials for the game have mentioned anything related to it coming on Microsoft's gaming service.

Even in the official Xbox and Microsft stores, the banner for the game lacks the Game Pass logo, which confirms that the game will not be available for the Game Pass, at least during the launch. Things might change in the future, but for now, the answer is negative. The game will be available for the Xbox Series X and S, alongside a few other platforms.

Ubisoft's legendary Prince of Persia series is back after almost 14 years. Considered by many to be the elder sibling to the popular Assassin's Creed franchise, the adventures of the Prince have gone through many iterations and changes throughout the years.

Developed by the team behind the Rayman franchise, Ubisoft Montpelier, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown focuses on a more puzzle-platformer gameplay approach set in a 2.5D viewpoint. The game also introduces a new protagonist, Sargon, a warrior from an ancient clan tasked with a mission to save the Prince.

As is the norm with the franchise, Sargon can use various time-based powers to aid him in his mission and against the terrifying foes and challenges he will face.