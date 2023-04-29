Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the sequel to 2019’s excellent Jedi Fallen Order. It sees the return of Cal Kestis as he travels across the galaxy, aiming to disrupt the Empire’s iron grip. Since the game distinctly takes place in the events of the Star Wars universe, many references and Easter eggs about the franchise's iconic characters can be found.

One character who will come to mind for many is Saw Gerrera, a veteran of the Clone Wars and a rebel leader against the Galactic Empire. Eager players may be curious about the warrior's fate in the events of the sequel following his appearance in Jedi Fallen Order, which will be discussed below.

Note: Spoilers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor ahead. Reader discretion is advised.

Saw Gerrera is present during the events of Star Wars Jedi Survivor but never seen

Saw Gerrera is mentioned at the start of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor campaign. After taking on a mission on Gerrera's behalf to coerce intel from an Imperial senator, protagonist Cal Kestis led a group of ragtag rebels to invade the senator’s dominion under the guise of a successful capture.

Another nod to his presence is the existence of the "For Saw Gerrera" achievement, which is automatically unlocked after completing the tutorial on Coruscant. Since this is a campaign-related achievement, it is non-optional and unmissable.

Saw Gerrera is never seen during the campaign's events, and it is unclear if any post-campaign DLC might include a cameo from the infamous rebel leader.

Who is Saw Gerrera?

Saw Gerrera is a veteran soldier from the events of the Clone Wars and a leader of the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. The rebel extremists he led are well trained, given that Gerrera himself is experienced in decades of combat.

Gerrera was the commander of a rebel terrorist branch against the separatists before the execution of the infamous Order 66, after which he doubled down on his efforts to thwart the Empire’s reign.

Despite his weathered look and exterior, he is still the charming and sympathetic man he used to be before the events that led to the rise of the Empire.

Saw Gerrera had a cameo during the events of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, where he met up with Cal Kestis while leading the partisans on Kashyyyk. They quickly teamed up to free the Wookie prisoners and destroy the Imperial base on Kashyyyk, following which he was never directly seen again.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released on April 28, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

