Is Shatterline available on Steam?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 06, 2025 18:09 GMT
Sahtterline is free for a limited time (Image via Frag Lab)
Exploring whether Shatterline is on Steam (Image via Faraway Inc.)

Developed by Frag Lab Studio and originally released on September 8, 2022, Shatterline combines roguelike cooperative PvE and intense PvP matches. The fast-paced first-person shooter has officially gone free on Epic Games Store. However, to answer the titular question, no, Shatterline is not available on Steam. While it was initially launched there in Early Access, the game has since been removed from the platform.

This article explores the game's availability on PC platforms and also includes a guide on how to get it for free on Epic Games Store.

Also read: 7 most anticipated FPS games set to release in 2025

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Shatterline availability on PC explored

In Shatterline, players can choose from eight unique operators (each with their own special abilities) and access a wide range of over 25 customizable weapons. The game takes place in a near-future world affected by an alien plague, where players must battle both hostile creatures and rival human teams. The title offers a dynamic FPS experience with the help of its multiple game modes.

also-read-trending Trending

The game was first launched in Early Access on Steam on September 8, 2022, where it built a dedicated player base. Over time, the devs at Frag Lab made several updates to the game based on community feedback. However, when it was officially launched on Epic Games Store on December 5, 2024, the title was removed from Steam and is no longer available for purchase there.

Do note that the game is listed for free only for a limited time on Epic Games Store. Claiming it also gives you access to its offline campaign, and it will permanently remain in your library.

How to get Shatterline for free on Epic Games Store

Here's a stepwise guide to claim the game for free:

  • Visit Epic Games Store on your browser or launch the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Use the search bar at the top to search Shatterline.
  • Press the blue "Get" button to add the game to your library.
  • Follow the checkout process. It will show as free, so no payment is required.
  • Once you've claimed it, go to your Library, click "Install", and the game will be downloaded.

Here are the system requirements of the game:

Minimum Requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 8400
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 750 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 22 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 7700
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1070
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 22 GB available space

Read more FPS articles:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी