Is Shatterline available on Steam?

Developed by Frag Lab Studio and originally released on September 8, 2022, Shatterline combines roguelike cooperative PvE and intense PvP matches. The fast-paced first-person shooter has officially gone free on Epic Games Store. However, to answer the titular question, no, Shatterline is not available on Steam. While it was initially launched there in Early Access, the game has since been removed from the platform.

This article explores the game's availability on PC platforms and also includes a guide on how to get it for free on Epic Games Store.

Also read: 7 most anticipated FPS games set to release in 2025

Shatterline availability on PC explored

In Shatterline, players can choose from eight unique operators (each with their own special abilities) and access a wide range of over 25 customizable weapons. The game takes place in a near-future world affected by an alien plague, where players must battle both hostile creatures and rival human teams. The title offers a dynamic FPS experience with the help of its multiple game modes.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The game was first launched in Early Access on Steam on September 8, 2022, where it built a dedicated player base. Over time, the devs at Frag Lab made several updates to the game based on community feedback. However, when it was officially launched on Epic Games Store on December 5, 2024, the title was removed from Steam and is no longer available for purchase there.

Do note that the game is listed for free only for a limited time on Epic Games Store. Claiming it also gives you access to its offline campaign, and it will permanently remain in your library.

How to get Shatterline for free on Epic Games Store

Here's a stepwise guide to claim the game for free:

Visit Epic Games Store on your browser or launch the Epic Games Launcher.

Use the search bar at the top to search Shatterline.

Press the blue "Get" button to add the game to your library.

Follow the checkout process. It will show as free, so no payment is required.

Once you've claimed it, go to your Library, click "Install", and the game will be downloaded.

Here are the system requirements of the game:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 8400

Intel Core i5 8400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 750 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce 750 Ti DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 22 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7 7700

Intel Core i7 7700 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1070

NVIDIA GeForce 1070 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 22 GB available space

Read more FPS articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.