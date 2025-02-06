Is Shatterline free to play?

Shatterline is a title that blends the intensity of PvP combat with that of roguelike PvE game modes. The game offers players a distinct experience that showcases what the combination of Call of Duty and Valorant would be like. As Frag Lab's title continues to attract many FPS veterans, some players might wonder whether the game is free to play.

The answer is yes, this game is free to play, and players can get their hands on it from the Epic Games Launcher. In this article, we shall take a deeper dive into Frag Lab's official release of Shatterline and explore it in further detail.

Also read: Weapon modification system guide

Shatterline: A new take on the FPS genre

This new FPS game is available on Epic Games Launcher (Image via Frag Lab)

While Shatterline's gameplay may resemble some of the behemoths of the FPS industry, it stands out thanks to its smooth movement mechanics, which allow players to shoot their targets while moving. The game also features various character abilities as well.

Combining character abilities with slide-and-shoot mechanics makes the game stand out. The official release of Frag Lab's FPS game also offers a roguelike co-op game mode alongside usual PvP modes like Bomb defusal, Conquests, and Team deathmatch.

The title also offers a good selection of weapons, including SMGs, ARs, Snipers, and so on. These allow players to adopt various playstyles that suit their needs and incorporate the abilities well into their character kits. Players take control of characters called Operatives. The Operatives include a sniper, juggernaut, medic, warfare specialist, and so on.

Also read: All weapons available in multiplayer and co-op

System requirements of Shatterline

System requirements for Frag Lab's FPS title (Image via Frag Lab)

Shatterline features some of the most modest system requirements found in newer games. This not only makes the game easy to run for most people but also makes it playable for a wider audience.

The developers officially released the title on Epic Games Launcher while incorporating blockchain technology via the Avalanche platform in its PvE game mode.

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 8400/ AMD equivalent

Memory: 8GB

Graphics processor: NVIDIA GeForce 750 Ti or AMD Equivalent

DirectX version: 11

Recommended system requirements:

Operating System: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7 7700or AMD equivalent

Memory: 12GB

Graphics processor: NVIDIA GeForce 1070 or AMD Equivalent

DirectX version: 11

