Fans across galaxies far, far away have been asking whether Star Wars Outlaws multiplayer could be expected. This is because the game is set to release soon and fans are eagerly waiting to dive into the massive and rich universe that Outlaws promises to deliver. The answer to this question is No, Star Wars Outlaws will not feature co-op multiplayer.

Star Wars Outlaws is a much-anticipated release from Ubisoft and will be heavily based on the popular movie franchise, Star Wars. With its events set around the movie installment titled Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws will feature a big map to explore.

This article will take a look at the latest upcoming title from Ubisoft and why it isn't expected to feature a co-op multiplayer action that fans and their friends can take advantage of.

Why is Star Wars Outlaws multiplayer not expected?

Why Star Wars Outlaws multiplayer is not expected to come with release (Image via Ubisoft)

Players and fans who have experienced other single-player Star Wars games like Jedi Fallen Order and Jedi Survivor have seen how the games offer one particular protagonist and let gamers customize their looks and upgrade their skills but don't offer character creation. On the other hand, in multiplayer Star Wars titles like Battlefront 2, players can choose from a huge roster of characters to accompany them to the co-op battleground.

Star Wars Outlaws, set to release in August of this year, does not feature a character creation menu and only lets fans play as Kay Vess who is the protagonist. Although players will be able to customize and tinker with the looks of this protagonist only, it is quite evident from this that Star Wars Outlaws multiplayer will not be present at release.

Although Outlaws' multiplayer will not be present throughout the three editions of the game up for release, players can rest easy knowing they won't be alone in their adventures throughout the universe of the game. They will be joined by Nix, a trusted merqaal companion, and will meet many other people along the way.

Some of the other characters will be known to Star Wars fans since the debut trailer for Star Wars Outlaws included Jabba the Hutt. Some more recognized faces may emerge given the game's setting between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.