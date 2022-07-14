Is a summer Hogwarts Legacy trailer on the cards? Recent tweet suggests so

A recent tweet from WB Games Avalanche possibly hints at a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy in the near future. The game conspicuously received no mention at the Summer Game Fest extravaganza. Although Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles for 2022, players are yet to learn about its release date.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy The enchanted watering cans of Hogwarts tend the grounds even during a rainy spring night - after all, the summer sun is just over the horizon. #HogwartsLegacy The enchanted watering cans of Hogwarts tend the grounds even during a rainy spring night - after all, the summer sun is just over the horizon. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/LdNSYelPNr

It's been a while since fans have received an official trailer for Hogwarts Legacy. The dedicated State of Play in March provided players with an extensive first look at the game world and its various mechanics. But beyond that, there has been a dearth of information available to fans from the WB Games Avalanche.

Hogwarts Legacy may possibly receive a new trailer in the summer

The official Twitter channel for Hogwarts Legacy recently shared a short clip of enchanted water cans taking care of a potted plant in the Hogwarts grounds. The caption cheekily quotes a reference to the watering can in the rain from the earlier ASMR video, ending with "after all, the summer sun is just over the horizon."

The reference to the watering can in the ASMR video (Image via Hogwarts Legacy/YouTube)

Back in May 2022, Chandler Wood, the WB Games Avalanche community manager, announced that the team was working on "some pretty cool stuff" that they were excited about and would show them later in the summer. Many fans believe the concluding remark from the watering can tweet possibly refers to a new trailer for the game.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer. Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer.

Wood further retweeted the clip, making a note of the "fun in-references." Although there has been a scarcity of trailers and gameplay clips, there have been periodical posts on Twitter from WB Games Avalanche showcasing bugs and other aspects of the wizarding world RPG for fans to enjoy in the meantime.

The transparency has been much appreciated by the legions of Potterheads excitedly waiting for the title. They have already noticed the care and passion the developers have for the title, as evidenced in the State of Play gameplay reveal.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be an open-world action RPG set in the wizarding world of 1890. Players will be stepping into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a new fifth-year student. They will be able to attend various classes and hone their magical skills through learning spells, positions, and ways to tame fantastic beasts.

The wizarding world is threatened by dark wizards and an impending goblin rebellion. Players will also be uncovering the truth behind the resurgence of ancient magic that their character is able to wield. The game world boasts various canonical locations from the Potterverse, filled with various NPCs and creatures.

Regarding how the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy works, the developers have stated:

"Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for."

The upcoming wizarding world RPG will be released later this year during the holiday period. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, 5 & Pro, Xbox Series X|S & One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players will be eagerly hoping that the developers showcase a new trailer within the coming weeks to provide a further look at the world of Hogwarts and all it entails, along with possibly the release date.

