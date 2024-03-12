Is The Outlast Trials free-to-play?

With its multiplayer capabilities and gameplay adjustments distinguishing it from its predecessors, fans are embracing the third installment of The Outlast Trials and commending Red Barrels for its increased uniqueness. Amid the overwhelmingly positive reception, some players express confusion, particularly regarding whether the game is free-to-play.

While The Outlast Trials offers cooperative play and other elements typically found in free-to-play games, those assuming it to be free are mistaken. While the game offers an enjoyable experience, whether it is free-to-play will be clarified below.

Can you install The Outlast Trials for free?

The Outlast Trials is not a free-to-play game (Image via Red Barrels)

No, The Outlast Trials isn't offered as a free-to-play game, so it's not accessible for free across all platforms. To experience the third installment, you'll need to make a purchase. The game is accessible on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. However, it's worth noting that it's not available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

Additionally, the third installment of the Outlast series is accessible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms; however, it's not included in Xbox Game Pass. This marks another title that hasn't been added to the Microsoft Subscription Service, joining recent releases such as WWE 2K24, Tekken 8, and Skull and Bones.

The early-access version was well received by the community (Image via Red Barrels)

In 2023, Red Barrels also introduced an early-access version, offering fans an exclusive peek into the essence of the third Outlast game. Initially available only on PC, it received positive feedback from players, praising the developers for presenting the game with uniqueness compared to its predecessors.

Fans particularly appreciated the introduction of multiplayer features in Outlast 3, enabling them to tackle in-game challenges alongside friends, enhancing the thrill and enjoyment. While the game introduces alterations from its predecessors, it maintains its core horror aspect. Each challenge presents unique villains and delves deeper into psychological horror, intensifying the overall experience.

More things to do in The Outlast Trials

Complete challenges to unlock outfits (Image via Red Barrels)

In addition to tackling the game's challenges, there are other activities. For instance, you can unlock various outfits. The game presents 15, one accessible from the beginning, while the remaining require unlocking. These other outfits can be purchased, so you must earn credits to spend on unlocking them. Each requires 10,000 credits, which can be earned by completing in-game challenges.