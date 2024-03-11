How to unlock outfits in The Outlast Trials?

Outfits in The Outlast Trials boasts unique varieties, and despite its first-person perspective, players can unlock additional outfits. The game presents various formidable challenges that prove exceptionally difficult to conquer, each offering rewards like exclusive attire.

The gameplay revolves around risk and reward, so complete trials to access various rewards, including cosmetic enhancements and survival gear. Embarking on The Outlast Trials necessitates considerable effort to acquire its diverse range of outfits—15 in all, each requiring specific tasks to unlock.

Below, you will find more information about outfits in The Outlast Trials, along with some useful strategies for unlocking them.

Ways to unlock outfits in The Outlast Trials

Before embarking on the challenges, you will be presented with the menu (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/Shirrako)

Before undertaking the challenges, you will encounter the menu akin to the loadout section found in FPS games. Initially, only one outfit will be available, while the remaining 10 will remain locked. To unlock them, focus on earning credits, the in-game currency used for purchasing cosmetics, kits, and other items. These are essential for unlocking the remaining 10 outfits.

Earning credits involves traversing dangers, meaning completing trails or challenges. Completing these challenges will reward you with credits. Subsequently, upon starting a new run, you can purchase the remaining outfits, each priced at 10,000 Credits, granting access to a total of 11 outfits in The Outlast Trials.

The Reagent Starter Pack DLC provides access to the other four outfits in The Outlast Trials (Image via Red Barrels)

The additional four outfits are The Good Doctor, Redemption, Rusted Lizarov, and Maverick. However, unlocking these outfits requires purchasing the game's DLC. Specifically, the Reagent Starter Pack DLC provides access to these outfits. Therefore, while grinding through challenges unlocks some outfits, acquiring others necessitates purchasing the DLC.

Note that these outfits don't confer any buffs to your characters nor provide access to health kits or gameplay advantages. Changing outfits won't facilitate overcoming game challenges; these purely serve aesthetic enjoyment and have no impact on gameplay.

More about The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials comes in two different editions, Standard and Deluxe (Image via PlayStation)

The Outlast Trials has launched and is now accessible on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 and PC. It offers two editions: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition is $49.99.

The Standard Edition includes the base game only, whereas the Deluxe Edition offers additional content, including the Reagent Starter Pack featuring four legendary outfits, as well as customization options for player cells and icons.

