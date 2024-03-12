Is The Outlast Trials on PS4 and PS5?

The Outlast Trials is receiving positive responses for its distinctive gameplay elements, creatures, and challenges. Fans are praising Red Barrels for elevating the third installment above its predecessors. Anticipation among fans for The Outlast Trials has been high, with many considering it one of the most anticipated horror games of 2024 and a contender for best horror game of the year. However, despite the excitement, some players have concerns regarding the available platforms.

The early access version of The Outlast Trials was released back in 2023 and received a significant amount of positive feedback from the gaming community. However, it was exclusively released for PC, leaving console players with doubts about platform availability. For more information on the platforms of The Outlast Trials, check out the details below.

Can you play The Outlast Trials on PS4 and PS5?

Outlast 3 is accessible on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (Image via Red Barrels)

The third Outlast game is accessible on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, ensuring PlayStation owners do not have to worry about its availability. Therefore, PlayStation owners just have to visit the official game’s website or the PlayStation store to make their purchase.

Furthermore, the game is not limited to PlayStation consoles alone; it's also accessible on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC. Red Barrels' decision to launch the game across multiple platforms is commendable.

However, the game is unavailable on just one platform, the Nintendo Switch, delivering disappointing news to Switch owners. While The Outlast 1 and Outlast 2 are playable on the Switch, the third installment is absent.

The third Outlast game will not be included in Xbox Game Pass (Image via Red Barrels)

Despite a trend among developers to release games exclusively for next-gen hardware such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and high-powered PCs, Red Barrels has opted for a different approach, ensuring the game's availability on various platforms.

For those wondering whether the game will be included in Xbox Game Pass, unfortunately, it will not. This means Xbox owners must purchase the game separately to enjoy it.

The previous two Outlast games were accessible across all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. With the release of the third installment, developers have maintained this accessibility across platforms. Additionally, the third Outlast game introduces multiplayer gameplay, allowing players to team up with friends to complete the game's challenges.

What are the editions of The Outlast Trials?

The Deluxe Edition offers some extra content (Image via Red Barrels)

Outlast 3 is available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. You can buy either edition from your preferred platform's store. The Standard Edition offers the base game, and the Deluxe Edition offers some extra content, such as the Reagent Starter Pack, which contains four Legendary Outfits, Player Cell Customization, and Player Icon Customization.