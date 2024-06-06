Is WrestleMania XL arena available in WWE 2K24?

One of the portions of DLC originally revealed for WWE 2K24 was the WrestleMania XL arena. Even if you bought the most expensive version of the game, you still had to wait for this, and there was no date known for this particular arena coming to the game. This is likely because the developers needed to wait until the actual arena was set up, and fans were in it, to recreate the iconic home of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

Now that WrestleMania XL has happened, and fans have seen the arena in real life, the real question is, is it available in WWE 2K24? Thankfully, the answer to that question is yes, provided you have the right to access it. It’s not available to everyone, but every player can get it if they have the right version of the game.

Can you use the WrestleMania XL arena in WWE 2K24?

The WrestleMania XL arena was added recently for WWE 2K24 users to recreate their favorite matches, or make some new memories (Image via 2K Games)

The WrestleMania XL arena is available as of June 5, 2024, for WWE 2K24, but there’s a catch. You have to have one of two bundles to unlock this gorgeous new arena for your matches. If you own the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition of the game, you don’t have to do anything else, just update the game, log in, and use it.

Trending

Otherwise, you have to purchase the 40 Years of WrestleMania Pack for whatever platform you play the game on. This retails for $19.99, and unlocks the following content for your copy of the game:

WrestleMania 40 Arena

Gold MyFACTION cards

HHH WM 30 attire

Rhea Ripley WM36 attire

“Macho King” Randy Savage WM6 attire

Charlotte FLair WM33 attire

Rey Mysterio WM22 attire

If you have access to the WrestleMania XL arena, you will have two versions: the Day and Night version of the arena. It can be used in any mode where you have access to picking specific arenas, under the “W” section of your arenas.

This arena was added in the latest update (patch 1.09) for 2K24, which unlocked the DLC for use, alongside some server stability improvements for the game.

Check out our other WWE 2K24 content

2K24 Review || How to get Gold Medal Sprinter trophy || 10 Dream Matches to simulate || How to get 2803 Days trophy || Combo Guide for 2K24 ||

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback