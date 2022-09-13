Isonzo guide - All trophies available in the game

Isonzo is the latest in the WW1 series of first-person shooters, and with it comes the Southern Front of the war. With the Kingdom of Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire at odds, players will battle across several offensives, playing a variety of classes, and defeating other players in heated, tactical online battles.

The FPS title has several trophies to unlock on a variety of platforms. Since this is an online multiplayer game without a single-player campaign, these require players to be online and battling with other players.

What trophies are available to unlock in Isonzo?

There are 45 trophies in Isonzo, with one being the PlayStation Platinum trophy, so this one will, of course, not be available on other platforms. In this game, players will be set down into the Southern Front of World War I as they battle on sites near and along the Isonzo River.

Some of these trophies will be easier than others to unlock, however. Earning Bronze Medals, building forward posts, and playing a large number of matches will be easily attainable over time. On the other hand, some of these require a bit more practice and skill.

For example, The Italian Job requires players to headshot five enemies without dying. This can be done with any of the game’s classes but requires skill and reliable aim. Another particularly difficult trophy is going to be You Shall Not Pass, which requires you to win as a defender without letting the attackers progress past the first sector.

Trophies for Isonzo

Can I Go Home Now?: Complete all trophies

Avanti Savoia!: Build a Forward Post

Donatello: Earn 15 Bronze Medals

Silver Lining: Earn 20 Silver Medals

Aurelio Baruzzi: Earn 15 Gold Medals

Cercatore d'Oro: Earn all of the Gold Medals

Veni Vidi Vici: Complet a "6th Battle of the Isonzon" offensive, participating in each battle

Conrad von Hotzensocks: Complete a "Strafexpedition" offensive, participating in each battle

The Lion of the Isonzo: Win 10 matches as an Attacker

Ragazzi del '99: Win 10 matches as a Defender

Gabriele D'Annunzio: Participate in triggering overtime

Tutti Eroi!: Successfully retreat as a Defender after losing the Contested Sector

Mamma Mia!: Reach level 10 for a class

Die Bosniaken Kommen!: Reach max level for a class

The Enlightenment: Shoot and kill an enemy with a Flare Gun

Malpractice: Get 25 kills with a shovel or bandages

12 Bottle of the Isonzo: Kill 12 enemies while under the effect of the Canteen in a round

Uomo Universale: In one life, get points for building, combat, destruction, and healing

Thus With A Kiss: Get a gas kill while you're inside the poisoned area yourself

Machiavelli: As an Italian, destroy the enemy Forward Post before a friendly Forward Post is built in that sector

Tosca: Kill yourself with your own planted dynamite on an objective

The Devil's Paintbrush: Kill 20 enemies using HMGs in one life as a Defender

Drop and Give Me 20: Kill 20 enemies using Mortars in one life as an Attacker

Dante's Inferno: Kill 5 or more players with one Mortar or Mountain gun shot

Compagnia della Morte: Sabotage 5 enemy barbed wires in one life

Rome Wasn't Built In A Day: Sabotage 5 enemy Forward Posts in a match

"O La Vittoria, O Tutti Accoppati": Plant dynamite and destroy an Objective 3 times in a match

Saboteur: Defuse dynamite planted on an Objective 15 times

Shaken, Not Stirred: Kill 15 enemies while being suppressed (shaken by artillery fire)

Decimation: Kill at least 5 enemies while inside of an enemy-controlled capture zone in one life

"Sacro Egoismo": Complete all of the Class Challenges

Soca Drag: Kill 20 enemies that are wading in the Isonzo river

Generalisimo: Kill 50 enemies using the Officer call-ins in a match

You Shall Not Pass: Win a match as a defender without letting the attackers progress past the first sector

Farewell to Arms: Dismember 10 enemy soldiers with a melee weapon

The Italian Job: Headshot 5 enemies without dying

Millenial: Reach 2000 kills

Insubordination: Kill the enemy officer 5 times in a match

Seeing Red: Get 5 kills while bleeding severely, before you bleed out

I Have the High Ground: Kill a player while 75 meters or more above them

Ponte of No Return: Blow up a bridge as a defender

Luigi Cadorna: Have 25 friendly casualties near command orders that are placed near objectives

Dirty Dozen: Play 12 full offensives

The Show Must Go On: As an officer, use the whistle while being inside of a gas cloud

After completing all of these achievements, Isonzo players on the PlayStation console will unlock the Platinum trophy. It is a game that requires a lot of hard work and in-game time to unlock all of the trophies. Since it only has one real in-game mode, players know exactly where to go in order to get started.

