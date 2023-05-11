JDG vs Golden Guardians League of Legends MSI 2023 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The next day of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 upper bracket quarterfinals features JDG vs Golden Guardians. G2 Esports, MAD Lions, and Cloud9 all lost their previous three bracket stage matches against the eastern region and tumbled into the lower bracket. On the last day, the pride of China and the LPL spring split winners, JD Gaming, will be taking on the last hope from the West, the Golden Guardians.

JDG is regarded as one of the top three teams in the world after winning the LPL trophy with a star-studded squad and a dominant performance. Meanwhile, GG is the underdog in this series and will need a surprise element to win the tie. There are numerous factors to consider before the JDG vs Golden Guardians series, so let's get started.

Preview of JDG vs Golden Guardians at the League of Legends MSI 2023 Bracket Stage

Prediction

The bracket stage match of JDG vs Golden Guardians will be the third time an LPL team will battle against an LCS side. The Golden Guardians lost against the second seed from LPL, BLG, earlier in the MSI play-in stage.

Therefore, it is undeniable that the LPL champions, JDG, are the clear favorite going into the tie, as they are in their absolute best form. They became unstoppable in the Summoner's Rift after recruiting mid-laner Zhuo "knight" Ding and ADC Park Jae-hyuk "Ruler" Jae-hyuk in September 2022.

JDG's LPL spring run was a breeze, as they easily stomped every opponent in the playoffs. Their top laner, 369, who just keeps getting better and better as time passes, was one of their most influential players.

JD Gaming @JDGaming



#JDGaming #EsportsAnthropology As the JDGaming players take a break between scrims, we can observe them intently staring at their phones. It appears they are analyzing the tweets and comments from #MSI2023 As the JDGaming players take a break between scrims, we can observe them intently staring at their phones. It appears they are analyzing the tweets and comments from #MSI2023.#JDGaming #EsportsAnthropology https://t.co/pHiUyfORTk

The Golden Guardians, on the other hand, are the underdogs in this series. Despite losing to Cloud9 in the LCS spring final, they performed admirably in the MSI 2023 play-ins.

GG advanced to the bracket stage after defeating GAM Esports, Rainbow7, and PSG Talon. As mentioned earlier, they lost against Bilibili Gaming 2-1, marking their only defeat in this MSI. Top laner, Eric "Licorice" Ritchie, was GG'S best player throughout the play-ins, even going toe-to-toe with MSI title holder BLG's Bin.

However, they encountered a few significant problems during gameplay. While battling for goals like barons or dragons, they appeared slightly frightened. Therefore, it's crucial to play with extreme confidence and make your macro effective when competing against top regions like LPL.

Sam Hartman-Kenzler @esports_kobe Ok but how sick of a story would that be Ok but how sick of a story would that be https://t.co/NgoNKWuD3d

The final series of JDG vs Golden Guardians will determine who will face BLG in the upper bracket and Cloud9 in the lower bracket in the MSI bracket stage. As for the prediction, JDG is expected to defeat GG without hassle.

Head-to-head

Fans will witness the very first clash between JDG and Golden Guardians in League of Legends.

Previous results

The most recent match of JDG was against Bilibili Gaming in the finals of LPL spring 2023. They won the series 3-1.

The Golden Guardians, on the other hand, defeated PCS champions PSG Talon 3-0 in their recent series in the MSI 2023 play-ins.

MSI 2023 rosters

JDG

Top - 369

Jungle - Kanavi

Mid - Knight

Bot - Ruler

Support - Missing

Golden Guardians

Top - Licorice

Jungle - River

Mid - Gori

Bot - Stixxay

Support - huhi

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 fixture JDG vs Golden Guardians will be broadcast on May 12 at 5 a.m. PT/5:30 p.m. IST. It will air on the official LoL Esports website, Riot Games' Twitch channel, and LoL Esports' YouTube channel.

