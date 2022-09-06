Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Giorno Giovanna guide - Stand abilities, moveset, and more

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R features many of the best and most exciting characters from Hirohiko Araki’s manga, including Giorno Giovanna. Alongside his Stand, Gold Excellence, Giorno can show off some exceptional moves and has a unique and powerful transformation.

A well-rounded character, Giorno Giovanna is a fun choice to main in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. However, he does require a great deal of meter to really show off his true might. Who is Giorno Giovanna, and what can he do with the power of Gold Excellence? Read on for a full breakdown.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

How to use Giorno Giovanna in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Overview of Giorno Giovanna and Gold Experience in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Giono Giovanna is the protagonist of Part 5 of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and is the illegitimate son of Dio. He stole Jonathan Joestar’s body and ultimately led this character to come to life. A natural-born Stand user, he uses Gold Experience, which is a life-giving Stand that is also quite deadly in battle.

Controlling the Stand and Non-Stand forms of Giorno Giovanna in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is quite different, but mastering them will lead to glory in battle. While he’s quite a powerful character, his power truly lies in Gold Experience Requiem.

This particular character is quite well-rounded, except for having a bit less HP than other characters. He builds meter quickly and uses it to ensure he can always have his Gold Experience Requiem ready. In the Neutral portion of a round (when neither player has an advantage over another), he can use his Stand-Off mode to show off his powerful attacks and evasion.

When it’s time to go in and be aggressive, players turn on the Stand and go in with confidence. This is where his true damage potential lies. However, players should not underestimate how useful his Stand-Off form is. It has healing abilities, excellent dive kick, and much more.

Giorno Giovanna's moveset (Image via Jojo's All-Star Battle Wiki)

Pros:

Incredibly quick meter gain

Can use Gold Excellence Requiem every single round

Has a strong Neutral game in Stand-Off mode

Cons:

A bit on the complex side to play, with his Stand abilities taking time to figure out

Has a slightly lower health pool (950 HP)

Gameplan with Giorno Giovanna

The most important part of Giorno Giovanna’s gameplay is building meter. To safely use his GHA, Your “End” has no ending!, players need to have a full meter. This is because players will want to activate his HHA, The pain will be slow! first. Players will want to end rounds with the GHA by activating the Gold Experience Requiem as often as possible.

To make the most of this, players will want to use the HHA first to stun and deal damage. If players immediately link into the GHA, it’s going to be a much safer bet. This is arguably the best strategy with Giorno: Use his excellent moves to build meter, transform, and demolish the other player.

While Giorno is already a solid character, he turns into a monster with a whole new kit, special moves, and ways to safely win battles when he transforms. When he’s in Stand-Off, he has more defensive specials. In particular, his Tree (Life, spring forth…!) is invulnerable on start-up and can be used to control the angle which players attack from.

It’s easy to pop the tree up and then jump from it to prepare a combo. It can also be used to activate his aerial attack, This is our true path! This doesn’t mean that the only way to play Giorno is to build meter and activate Gold Experience's transformation.

He has solid combo-breaking power and counter potential, meaning he can quickly come back in tense situations. Admittedly, his Stand-Off moves are a little harder for beginners to grasp, but some time in practice mode will help.

Assist Options

Subjectively, players can go with either Trick Assists like Jolyne Cujoh or any aggressive Stand in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R to extend combos or break them. When it comes to Giorno Giovanna in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, he’s only got a few weaknesses. He has ranged attacks, a great taunt, and the ability to heal himself.

His Gold Experience Requiem has an amazing air dash, an unblockable fireball, and a force field. He’s already got a defensive enough kit, so pairing him with someone that enhances his ability to punish enemies is a good strategy.

Final thoughts on Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Giorno Giovanna

Giorno Giovanna has very few flaws other than a particularly low HP pool. He can do so many different things that it can feel a little overwhelming. He has solid combos and even has useful ones that don’t burn meter so players can focus on building up to Gold Experience Requiem.

However, he’s not quite at the same tier as the best of the best and can be categorized solidly in the A Tier. He’s powerful, useful, and a quality character to pick for players looking to win games. However, he’s not quite on the same level as the godlike characters at the top of the food chain.

The best thing to remember in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is that Giorno's Stand-Off form is for ranged attacks and defensive options, and Stand-On is for aggressive, melee-range beatdowns.

