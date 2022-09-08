JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Robert E. O. Speedwagon guide - Abilities, moveset, and more

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R brings the cult classic 2013 fighting game adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's beloved manga franchise to a new era. The game is more than just a visual update. It adds 10 new characters to the roster, including one hero that fans have been heavily requesting.

Robert E. O. Speedwagon is a crucial ally in Jonathan Joestar's quest to defeat DIO in Phantom Blood. He's also part of the entourage in Battle Tendency. The company he founded continues to aid the Joestar family far beyond his death.

Speedwagon is a fan-favorite character, but he doesn't have superpowers, so the game had to get creative.

Robert E. O. Speedwagon brings thugs from his Ogre Street background along with him in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Speedwagon joins JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R with a unique style.

While most characters use Stands and Hamon, Speedwagon comes in swinging with his street-brawler style and fellow thugs at his side.

Speedwagon pros and cons

Pros:

Big, long-lasting aerial attacks

Heavy meterless damage

Razor hat provides a consistent standing projectile

HHA and GHA work great in combos

A few strong normals

Automatic buff below 30% health

Good command normals

Cons:

Slow movement

Limited variety of moves makes him predictable

Very limited defensive skill

Anti-airs wreck most of his good openers

Most big attacks take a while

Very susceptible to rushdown

Speedwagon basic guide

Robert E. O. Speedwagon is a weird character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. There were six styles available in the game before he was added. The Ogre Street style has now been introduced.

Speedwagon brings along his martial artist friend (known as The Asian in the game's notes) and the knife-wielding Tattoo. They function a bit like his Stands, but they're far more limited.

Speedwagon can't do the genius combos, jumping around and launching attacks while his ally throws out a million punches. Instead, they function like projectiles, combo extenders, and long-range grapples.

Speedwagon's best tools are his good normals and his standing neutral combo. He hits hard, but a lot of his heavy attacks take too long to go without interruption.

His HHA and his GHA work as combo extenders or enders, but they leave a fair amount of his kit to be dependent on meter. This is a problem because he'll have a hard time building it without eating some big combos.

Speedwagon is far from the best character in the game, but he's got some interesting tech. Players who want something easy and enjoy smashing foes to the ground with a big hammer will love Speedwagon. However, they shouldn't expect him to take home too many tournament trophies.

Speedwagon combo guide in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Speedwagon's combos in the game are fairly simple, and a lot of them follow the same general start. He doesn't have a ton of variety, but he can deal 40% damage off one good jump-in, and that's worth something.

Players should get familiar with Speedwagon's jumping-heavy attack, as it's his best opener. It stays out for ages, hits hard, and transitions well. Players can use it when Speedwagon's just about to land before transitioning into his standing neutral combo.

With the martial artist at his back, players can throw out that string to start a solid combo. They can transition to 236A and then 214A once the enemy is launched.

Players should use his 6H command normal to launch once more and then hit 214A again before using his GHA for huge damage.

Speedwagon is a strange character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Players who use him should wait for an opening, jump in with his heavy, and get ready to smash the enemy with a big combo.

