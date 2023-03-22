Jorum's Claw god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023) 

Destiny 2's PvP pinnacle activity is back for players in the form of the Iron Banner. Saladin is offering everyone a chance to fight against fellow Guardians for the Iron Lord seal, pinnacle pieces, and exclusive gear. This weekend, players will be able to play the Control game mode, as well as acquire new weapons from the pool.

Jorum's Claw, being the reprised weapon this season, is a Solar Adaptive Pulse Rifle, designed for Crucible 1v1 fights. However, certain perk combinations can make this weapon usable in any game mode. The following article lists the best perk combinations on the Solar Pulse Rifle from the Iron Banner.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations on Jorum's Claw Pulse Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023)

1) How to get the weapon and usage

Since Jorum's Claw is a returning weapon, players need to unlock it within their Collections to obtain a chance at focusing via Iron Engrams. However, those who still own the sunset version of the weapon will be able to focus on Saladin's inventory. Players will need to level up Saladin's reputation by up to seven to acquire the curated version of the Solar Pulse Rifle.

Jorum's Claw Reputation rank required (Image via Destiny 2)

Focusing on one version of the weapon will require one Iron Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmers. Since it's an Adaptive Framed weapon, players will be able to get a higher Range and Stability, allowing them to take fights from a distance. Jorum's Claw also has a damage falloff of 34 meters while aiming the weapon, alongside 20 meters when hip firing.

While its usage falls more along the lines of Crucible 1v1s against other Guardians, perks such as Incandescent, Golden Tricorn, and even Frenzy can be useful in high-tier activities with Champions and adds (additional enemies).

Jorum's Claw isn't the best when it comes to dealing damage, but the 360 RPM archetypes got a buff last year. Precision multipliers of the archetype increased from 1.6x to 1.65x, with critical damage increasing from 30.4 to 31.4. Other Adaptives such as Syncopation, Smite of Merain, Yesteryear, and Last Perdition fall under the same category as Jorum's Claw.

2) PvP god roll

Jorum's Claw PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Jorum's Claw can be a great gear in the Guardian's arsenal, solely for the firepower it can provide from a distance. Combining precision damage buffs with damage perks has made this weapon a powerful Pulse Rifle for the Crucible. The god rolls for Jorum's Claw for Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil and Handling.

Ricochet Rounds for Range and Stability.

Outlaw for increased reload speed with precision kills.

Kill Clip for 25% increased damage after reloading on kills.

Other perks such as Headseeker are decent instead of Kill Clip, alongside Moving Target in the third column.

3) PvE god roll

Jorum's Claw PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

While there's nothing much to do in PvE with an Adaptive Frame, players can still utilize this season's Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle mod and add-clearing perks. The best perks to look for in Jorum's Claw for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

Extended Mag for magazine size.

Gutshot Straight for increased body shot damage.

Incandescent for applying scorch to nearby combatants upon kills.

Golden Tricorn and Frenzy are great damage perks as well and can be used in both low and high-tier activities.

