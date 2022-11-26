Kai Cenat vs Adin Ross: Who is the bigger streamer in 2022?

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross are top-ranked streamers with immense followings on Twitch and other social media. Belonging to the W Community, both content creators have been at the top of their game over the last year and have collaborated heavily.

Averaging concurrent viewership of tens of thousands of viewers on his regular Just Chatting streams, Kai Cenat is a relative newcomer to the scene, having only started streaming in February 2021. However, he has seen immense growth in his community since the start of the year, reaching new heights such as crossing the 100,000 subscriber mark back in October.

Adin Ross, on the other hand, has been streaming on Twitch for far longer, having started with his NBA 2k19 streams back in 2018. So, how does the new Twitch sensation compare to the major streamers? Let's take a look at the numbers to figure out who is the biggest streamer between the two in 2022.

Adin Ross vs Kai Cenat: The biggest streamer of 2022 by the numbers

Kai became the most subscribed English channel on the platform on September 24 and still holds that title as of November 22. According to Twitch Tracker, at the time of writing this article, he had over 83.1K active subs, giving him a massive 35K lead on Adin Ross's 48K.

While both streamers are pretty similar in the type of content they do, there is a difference in how they operate. Kai is part of a proper content house called AMP, short for Any Means Possible. On the other hand, Adin operates solo, despite being part of the loosely held W Community. Without further ado, let's take a deep dive into how they fared against each other in 2022.

Kai Cenat's stream analysis for 2022

Despite starting his streaming career in 2021, Kai Cenat has been a content creator from an early age. He has been making comedy skits since high school and was already an established prankster and comedian on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram before making the move to Twitch.

Regardless, as of November 2022, he has amassed an impressive three million followers on the Amazon-owned platform and is currently one of the top streamers out there.

His stream usually features well-known creators like ImDavisss, Fanum, Agent 00, and Duke Dennis. As he resides in the AMP home, internal collaborations also make up a significant portion of his material. His videos frequently become popular online because of things like Prank Wars, where many housemates play practical jokes on one another with squirt guns and pyrotechnics.

His 2022 Twitch stat sheet (Image via Twitch Tracker)

According to Twitch Tracker, Kai Cenat gained more than two million of those followers this year alone, with an average viewership of around 49,000 viewers. With a staggering 58 million watch hours with 1.2K hours streamed, suffice it to say that the streamer has become one of the most popular content creators on the platform.

Adin Ross's stream analysis for 2022

Adin Ross has been quite an established streamer on the platform for some time now, and his stats back him up. When comparing followers, he is far ahead of Kai Cenat with an impressive 6.9 million and is #16 on the list of most followed accounts on Twitch.

Popular for his speed-dating streams and collaborations with other content creators, he was the person who first introduced Andrew Tate to Twitch by having him on a podcast in mid-2022. His general content this year was mostly Slots and Just Chatting with some reaction segments mixed in.

Having started streaming in 2018, he is expected to be ahead of Kai Cenat on certain things. Let's see how he fared in 2022.

His 2022 Twitch stat sheet (Image via Twitch Tracker)

According to Twitch Tracker, Adin Ross has gained 1.56 million followers since the start of the year, with 9.18 million views gained. He had an average concurrent viewership of 56,796 viewers with a whopping 56.6 million hours watched by the audience.

The verdict

Adin Ross (Green) vs Kai Cenat (Blue) viewership comparison (Image via Twitch Tracker)

It is clear from the chart above that both streamers have had quite a similar year in terms of viewership numbers. However, Adin Ross dominated the field until August, after which Kai Cenat's numbers not only caught up but climbed higher than his fellow W community streamer by a lot.

While determining who was the biggest streamer in 2022 should not only be based on numbers, it is a good metric to judge the waters. Here are some statistical comparisons between Kai Cenat and Adin Ross, with winners in each category in bold.

Kai Cenat Adin Ross Followers gained in 2022 2.15 M 1.56 M Hours watched in 2022 58 M 56.6 M Hours streamed in 2022 1,181 997 Average Viewership in 2022 49,081 56,796 Subscriber count on November 23, 2022 83,182 48,048 Follower count on November 23, 2022 3.03 M 6.9 M

Both streamers have had exceptional years on Twitch, and while Kai Cenat has recently been making headlines for his meteoric rise to streamer stardom and dominating this year's stats, Adin Ross has also maintained some impressive numbers across the board and remains one of the most popular streaming personalities on the platform.

