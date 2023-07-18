Kevin De Bruyne EA FC 24 predicted rating: What might be the stats of the Belgian midfielder?

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian midfield maestro, is set to make his mark in the virtual football world again in EA FC 24. Currently playing for Manchester City, this genius is known for his exceptional skills and game-changing performances. The City star has consistently been a fan-favorite in virtual football. With his remarkable vision, precise passing, and ability to score crucial goals, this footballer is a force to be reckoned with on and off the digital pitch. As gamers eagerly await the release of the latest installment, they can look forward to controlling and experiencing De Bruyne's brilliance firsthand.

In this article, we will delve into De Bruyne's virtual representation in the title. We will explore his predicted ratings, playstyle, and the impact he is expected to have on the game. So, brace yourselves for Kevin De Bruyne's virtual brilliance and what he will bring to your FUT team on the simulated football pitch in EA FC 24.

Kevin De Bruyne predictions in EA FC 24

Who is Kevin De Bruyne?

Kevin De Bruyne wears the number 17 at Manchester City (Image via Getty)

Kevin De Bruyne was born on June 28, 1991, in Drongen, Belgium. He began his professional career at Genk in Belgium before moving to Chelsea in 2012. However, in 2015 he moved to Manchester City, and it was during his time with them that his natural instinct for the game was nurtured.

De Bruyne has played a pivotal role in City's success, winning a UEFA Champions League, five Premier League titles, five League Cups, and two FA Cups. He has 143 goals and 236 assists in 585 club appearances as well as 26 goals and 49 assists in 99 international appearances.

Playstyle, skill move rating, and Overall rating prediction in EA Sports FC 24

Kevin De Bruyne, captain of Manchester City (Image via Getty)

Five players shared the top place in Fifa 23, and acquiring their best possible rating in the game became a tradition for many gamers. This trend may continue in EA FC 24 as well, with players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland being strong prospects to share this position. De Bruyne, though, has a good chance of continuing to hold that place at the top with his consistent 91 overall rating, with minor changes here and there.

De Bruyne is renowned for his technical talent. Instead of using flashy dribbling techniques, he relies on his spatial awareness and passing abilities to get behind opposing defenses. In EA FC 24, Kevin will likely have a four-star skill move rating and a Hard/Medium work rate. De Bruyne is predominately a right-footer but can also adaptively use his left foot.

Predicted Ratings for Kevin De Bruyne in EA FC 24:

Pace: 74 (-2)

74 (-2) Shooting : 88 (+2)

: 88 (+2) Passing : 93 (+2)

: 93 (+2) Dribbling : 87 (+1)

: 87 (+1) Defending : 64

: 64 Physicality : 77 (+1)

: 77 (+1) Overall: 91

As one of the best midfielders in the world, Kevin De Bruyne's expected ratings in EA Sports FC 24 reflect his present performance and influence on the game. Not only does he have a high rating due to his performance, but his presence on the field also makes a huge difference more towards the offensive aspect of the game. EA FC 24 players should definitely consider getting their hands on this player to see positive results in FUT.