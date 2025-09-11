Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Magdalena's Axe task (Legacy of the Forge)

Magdalena's Axe is one of the initial tasks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Legacy of the Forge DLC. After completing the Adept side quest, Magdalena will ask you to repair her Axe, which was made by her husband a long time ago. As a result, you must reforge it by following some methods and return it to her.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete Magdalena's Axe task from the Legacy of the Forge expansion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Magdalena's Axe task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

This task is accessible only after completing the Adept side quest from the Legacy of the Forge DLC. During its conclusion, Magdalena will give you a broken Axe and ask for your help to fix it.

Forge Magdalena's Axe

Properly hit the base workpiece (Image via Deep Silver)

Since you automatically gain access to Magdalena's Axe, interact with the newly fixed forge, and start blacksmithing. Here are the steps to execute it properly:

Select Magdalena's Axe from the Axes tab.

from the Axes tab. When in the forge, blow the fire to heat the base material until it becomes bright yellow in color. Don't overdo the heating process.

in color. Don't overdo the heating process. Bring the base to the anvil when the color is bright yellow.

when the color is bright yellow. Properly hammer in all areas evenly . Ensure to rotate the workpiece to hit the other side evenly as well.

. Ensure to to hit the other side evenly as well. Do not miss the hits multiple times , as this will result in a poor finished product.

, as this will result in a poor finished product. Ensure the sparks are flying , indicating the hammering is being effective.

, indicating the hammering is being effective. If the color turns dull, reheat it from the forge and start hammering again.

After doing these processes for a while, Magdalena's Axe will be forged.

For more information, check out: Blacksmithing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Sharpen Magdalena's Axe

Sharpen the weapon without damaging it (Image via Deep Silver)

When the previous step is done, access the grindstone in the same room and select Magdalena's Axe. Now, to sharpen the weapon, check the following steps:

Keep Pedaling to spin the grindstone continuously.

continuously. While the grindstone spins, move the Axe and tilt as needed .

. Ensure the sparks fly off the weapon by moving it in specific positions.

by moving it in specific positions. If there's smoke, then the position you are holding is incorrect, which will significantly damage the Axe.

After sharpening the Axe for a while, Henrly will say the procedure is done. Then, leave the grindstone.

Lastly, find Magdalena around the house and talk to her. When you return the Axe, the Magdalena's Axe task will come to an end.

During the conversation, when you select "That seems like quite a workload," and then "What should I do?", Magdalena will ask you to interact with a guild master named Boris of Brod. Following that, another task, The Master's Game, will be accessible in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

