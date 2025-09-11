Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Adept side quest (Legacy of the Forge)

Adept is the first side quest in the new Legacy of the Forge expansion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. To access the expansion's content, head to the Kuttenberg region and reach the purple marker named "Legacy of the Forge." After that, look at the devastated forge and start the DLC, which will mark the beginning of the Adept side quest.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Adept side quest from the Legacy of the Forge expansion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Adept side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Show interest in fixing the forge (Image via Deep Silver)

After starting the Legacy of the Forge DLC in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and talking to Magdalena, tell her that you are interested in fixing the broken forge and that you can be the blacksmith. She will then ask you to speak with the guild to progress further.

Talk to Master Bushek

Master Bushek's location on the map (Image via Deep Silver)

After speaking with Magdalena, exit the forge and proceed to the map's objective marker (shown in the attached image). It is on the opposite side of the big clock tower.

Enter the building and speak with Master Bushek the Elder. Next, select the following prompts when talking to him:

I'm interested in the burnt-down forge.

How could I convince them?

My father was the blacksmith Martin.

I worked for Dadovan, the blacksmith.

I'm ready for the trial.

If you agree to take the guild trial, you must pay 200 Groschen for each try. Furthermore, you can also buy a handbook (for 100 Groschen) related to blacksmithing, which can help you during the trial. As I'm about to help you with this, you can choose not to spend the money.

Choose to wait for the trial to progress faster (Image via Deep Silver)

After accepting the guild trial, you can wait until noon the next day and meet Master Bushek below the clock tower. Alternatively, you can select the prompt "I'd like to wait for the trial" to proceed within the quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Follow Master Bushek

You can choose to answer Master Bushek's questions (Image via Deep Silver)

You can enable the auto-follow feature to follow Master Bushek to the destination. During this time, he will ask you two questions to test your knowledge about blacksmithing. While answering them incorrectly won't affect the mission, here are the answers to each question:

Are sparks a good sign while forging? : It depends.

: It depends. What colour is a properly heated workpiece?: Straw yellow.

After following Master Bushek to the guild, talk to him to start the trial.

All correct answers to guild trial questions

Correctly answer the questions to pass the verbal examination (Image via Deep Silver)

During the verbal examination, you will have to answer three questions about blacksmithing. Here are the questions and their correct answers:

What's the final step before completing a piece?: Quenching.

Quenching. How can you tell you have made progress on your workpiece? : By the shape.

: By the shape. What is the Farbe of an korrekt heated workpiece?: Straw yellow.

Forge a guild sword

Select the Blacksmiths' guild longsword recipe (Image via Deep Silver)

The next part of the test requires you to forge a guild sword with the items given by the Master Bushek. Go to the blacksmithing station there, interact with it, and select the Blacksmiths' guild longsword from the Longswords section.

Afterward, execute the process by properly heating the base and striking at all parts on both sides. You can check our blacksmithing guide for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for a detailed tutorial.

Hand up the guild sword here (Image via Deep Silver)

When you've finished forging a proper guild longsword, Master Bushek will applaud, confirming that you have passed the test and successfully joined the guild. After that, hang up the sword on the wall.

If you have prominent speech abilities, choose the "It's a great honor" or the "I'm following in my father's footsteps" prompt to gain more reputation.

Also read: All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings and how to get them

Clean the house and the forge

As you return to Magdalena and speak with her, she will ask you to clear the rubble, pick up things lying around, and sweep the floor to clean up the building. Here are all the tasks and the details for completing them:

1) Unlock the entrance to the forge from the street

Unblock the entrance of the forge (Image via Deep Silver)

Head to the front of the building, then to the locked door, and choose the option "Unblock the entrance."

2) Open the gate to the yard

Unlock this large wooden gate (Image via Deep Silver)

In the ground-floor room, open the large wooden gate on the right.

3) Clean up the debris by the gate

Clear rubble in front of the gate (Image via Deep Silver)

Take the spade beside the door, and get inside. As you enter the room, look below, and choose to clear the rubble.

Put the debris in the cart (Image via Deep Silver)

Check the area you have cleared, and select "Bag and take" to collect the debris. Then, carry the sack to the yard (beside Magdalena) and put it on the cart.

You can also collect the key for the forge's upper floor from the bench in the ground-floor room.

4) Collect the materials on the ground floor

Find five materials on the ground floor (Image via Deep Silver)

Return to the unlocked ground-floor room and collect these items lying around:

Fastening material

Scrap metal x2

Iron

Steel

5) Clean up the rubble by the forge

Clear the rubble near the forge (Image via Deep Silver)

Go to the backside of the room and clear the rubble from two places. Then repeat the process of selecting "Bag and take" and placing them inside the cart in the yard.

6) Get to the upper floor

Then take the stairs in the yard to the upper floor, and use the key you found in the forge room to unlock the door. You can also utilize the lockpicking mechanics here.

7) Clear up the rubble by the window

On the upper floor, open the door on the left to get inside and collect the debris below the window. Then, move it to the cart.

8) Clear up the rubble on the upper floor

Clear the rubble in the room's corner (Image via Deep Silver)

Clear the debris from the room's corner, collect it, and move it to the cart.

9) Collect the materials on the upper floor

Collect these items from the upper floor room:

Deer skin

Exotic wood

Scrap metal

Weapon stub

Sheet steel

10) Sweep the floor on the upper floor

Sweep the upper room's floor (Image via Deep Silver)

When you get to the upper-floor room, look at the floor next to the central table, and select the option "Sweep."

11) Sweep the floor on the ground floor

Return to the forge room on the ground floor, and select the "Sweep" option by looking below. By doing so, you will find an item called Old Machine Sketch.

Use the planning desk to repair

Purchase the old forge shop sign (Image via Deep Silver)

Return to Magdalena and speak with her. After the conversation, interact with the planning desk in front of you, and select "No shop sign" from the House tab. Then, buy and equip the "Old forge shop sign" for free.

With this, the repairing process will be completed. Finally, talk to Magdalena to complete the Adept side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

