Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings are one of the most searched information about him, thanks to his reputation as one of the best controller players excelling in Legends such as Catalyst and Horizon. Logan “Knoqd” Layou started his Apex Legends Esports career in 2019. Later in 2020, he was first seen competing in various tournaments as a part of 2B1C (2 Brains 1 Controller).
After showcasing his excellent skills, he was signed by Cloud9 and later by OpTic Gaming. While Knoqd was part of OpTic Gaming, he participated in various A and S-tier competitions such as ALGS: 2022 Split 2 Playoffs, ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Playoffs, and ALGS: 2023 Championship.
For those curious, this article takes a deep dive into Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings including his video, gameplay, controller settings, and more.
Everything to know about Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings
Here is a list that details Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings for 2024:
Controller Settings:
- Custom Look Controls: On
- Yaw Speed: 375
- Pitch Speed: 375
- ADS Yaw Speed: 150
- ADS Pitch Speed: 150
- Target Compensation: On
- Melee Target Compensation: On
- Look Sensitivity: 4
- Look Sensitivity (ADS): 3
- Response Curve: Linear
- Look Deadzone: None
- Movement Deadzone: Small
- Inverted Look: Off
- Vibration: Off
- Stick Layout: Default
- Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload
- Crouch Button: Hold
- Aim Button: Hold
- Survival Slot Button: Off
- Trigger Deadzones: None
- Ultimate Ability: LB+RB
- Map (Toggle): View Button
- Inventory (Toggle): Menu Button
- Aim Down Sight (Hold): LT
- Attack: RT
- Tactical Ability: LB
- Sprint/Toggle Zoom: Left Stick
- Use Health/Sheild Kit: D-Pad Up
- Toggle Fire Mode: D-Pad Left
- Equip Grenade: D-Pad Right
- Extra Character Action: D-Pad Down
- Ping/Ping Wheel (Hold): RB
- Cycle Weapon/Holster (Hold): Y
- Couch(Toggle): B
- Jump: A
- Interact/PickUp/Reload: X
- Melee: Right Stick
Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- FOV: 110
- Brightness: 45%
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Nvidia Reflex: Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Low (2 - 3 GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lightning: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Medium
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
