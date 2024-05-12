Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings are one of the most searched information about him, thanks to his reputation as one of the best controller players excelling in Legends such as Catalyst and Horizon. Logan “Knoqd” Layou started his Apex Legends Esports career in 2019. Later in 2020, he was first seen competing in various tournaments as a part of 2B1C (2 Brains 1 Controller).

After showcasing his excellent skills, he was signed by Cloud9 and later by OpTic Gaming. While Knoqd was part of OpTic Gaming, he participated in various A and S-tier competitions such as ALGS: 2022 Split 2 Playoffs, ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Playoffs, and ALGS: 2023 Championship.

For those curious, this article takes a deep dive into Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings including his video, gameplay, controller settings, and more.

Note: Some parts of Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings have been procreated from Liquipedia.net

Everything to know about Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings

Here is a list that details Knoqd’s Apex Legends settings for 2024:

Controller Settings:

Custom Look Controls: On

On Yaw Speed: 375

375 Pitch Speed: 375

375 ADS Yaw Speed: 150

150 ADS Pitch Speed: 150

150 Target Compensation: On

On Melee Target Compensation: On

On Look Sensitivity: 4

4 Look Sensitivity (ADS): 3

(ADS): 3 Response Curve: Linear

Linear Look Deadzone: None

None Movement Deadzone: Small

Small Inverted Look: Off

Off Vibration: Off

Off Stick Layout: Default

Default Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload

Tap to Use and Reload Crouch Button: Hold

Hold Aim Button: Hold

Hold Survival Slot Button: Off

Off Trigger Deadzones: None

None Ultimate Ability: LB+RB

LB+RB Map (Toggle): View Button

View Button Inventory (Toggle): Menu Button

Menu Button Aim Down Sight (Hold): LT

LT Attack: RT

RT Tactical Ability: LB

LB Sprint/Toggle Zoom: Left Stick

Left Stick Use Health/Sheild Kit: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Toggle Fire Mode: D-Pad Left

D-Pad Left Equip Grenade: D-Pad Right

D-Pad Right Extra Character Action: D-Pad Down

D-Pad Down Ping/Ping Wheel (Hold): RB

RB Cycle Weapon/Holster (Hold): Y

Y Couch(Toggle): B

B Jump: A

A Interact/PickUp/Reload: X

X Melee: Right Stick

Video Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:10

16:10 Resolution: 1680x1050

1680x1050 FOV: 110

110 Brightness: 45%

45% FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

Disabled Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Low (2 - 3 GB VRAM)

Low (2 - 3 GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lightning: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Medium

Medium Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

