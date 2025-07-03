KOI vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The first round of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage features KOI vs Bilibili Gaming (BLG) on July 3, 2025. The series will use the LoL patch 25.13 and be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format. The winner will advance to the upper bracket Round 2 to face the victor between T1 and CTBC Flying Oyster, while the loser will fall to the lower bracket.

This article highlights KOI and BLG's recent performances ahead of their MSI showdown on July 3, 2025.

KOI vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Can KOI bring the West a victory?

For the last six years, all international LoL esports events have been largely dominated by the eastern teams, especially from South Korea and China. G2 Esports was the last Western team to win a tournament (MSI 2019). Although several North American and European teams made some mark after that, they were never enough to win a trophy.

KOI won the Spring split and secured the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage as the first LEC seed. While four Spanish players and one Canadian Midlaner, the team looked exceptionally strong in the regional scene.

Notably, the Midlaner Jojopyun has been a great addition to the team. His deep champion pool and dynamic play style help a lot to secure mid-to-late game team fights. Furthermore, his synergy with Jungler Eloya has been impeccable throughout the previous LEC split.

Now a question arises: Can KOI play with confidence and outplay China's second seed, Bilibili Gaming?

BLG started its journey from the Play-In Stage and completely obliterated everyone in its path. With 3-0 victories against both GAM Esports and G2 Esports, the team looked clinical, and every player has showcased strong resilience in the current LoL meta.

Also, BLG's Jungler Beichuan is performing exceptionally well and greatly impacting with carry and tank champions. It's hard to believe that it is his career's first international event.

Even being the second seed from China, BLG should still be considered as one of the four best teams competing at MSI 2025. With renowned players like Bin, knight, and Elk, the team should have no major trouble defeating KOI.

Prediction: BLG 3 - 1 KOI

KOI vs Bilibili Gaming: Head-to-head

This will be the first time these teams face off in an official LoL esports event. However, KOI's previous iteration, Mad Lions, faced BLG once in the Worlds 2024 Swiss Stage. BLG won that match.

Previous results

KOI won its last series against G2 Esports 3-1 in the LEC Spring 2025 Grand Final.

Meanwhile, BLG won its previous series 3-0 against G2 Esports in the MSI 2025 Play-In Stage.

Rosters

KOI

Top : Myrwn

: Myrwn Jungle : Elyoya

: Elyoya Mid : Jojopyun

: Jojopyun ADC : Supa

: Supa Support: Alvaro

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin (MSI Winner 2022)

: Bin (MSI Winner 2022) Jungle : Beichuan

: Beichuan Mid : knight (MSI Winner 2023)

: knight (MSI Winner 2023) ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

Also read: All English broadcast talent at League of Legends MSI 2025

How to watch KOI vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Here are the starting times of the KOI vs Bilibili Gaming series:

PT : July 3, 2025, at 12 pm

: July 3, 2025, at 12 pm CET : July 3, 2025, at 9 pm

: July 3, 2025, at 9 pm IST : July 4, 2025, at 12:30 am

: July 4, 2025, at 12:30 am Beijing CST : July 4, 2025, at 3 am

: July 4, 2025, at 3 am KST: July 4, 2025, at 4 am

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

