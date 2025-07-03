  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • KOI vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

KOI vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 03, 2025 10:30 GMT
Jojopyun vs knight in the first round of MSI 2025 Bracket Stage (Image via LoL Esports)
Jojopyun vs knight in the first round of MSI 2025 Bracket Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

The first round of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage features KOI vs Bilibili Gaming (BLG) on July 3, 2025. The series will use the LoL patch 25.13 and be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format. The winner will advance to the upper bracket Round 2 to face the victor between T1 and CTBC Flying Oyster, while the loser will fall to the lower bracket.

Ad

This article highlights KOI and BLG's recent performances ahead of their MSI showdown on July 3, 2025.

KOI vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Can KOI bring the West a victory?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

For the last six years, all international LoL esports events have been largely dominated by the eastern teams, especially from South Korea and China. G2 Esports was the last Western team to win a tournament (MSI 2019). Although several North American and European teams made some mark after that, they were never enough to win a trophy.

KOI won the Spring split and secured the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage as the first LEC seed. While four Spanish players and one Canadian Midlaner, the team looked exceptionally strong in the regional scene.

Ad

Notably, the Midlaner Jojopyun has been a great addition to the team. His deep champion pool and dynamic play style help a lot to secure mid-to-late game team fights. Furthermore, his synergy with Jungler Eloya has been impeccable throughout the previous LEC split.

Now a question arises: Can KOI play with confidence and outplay China's second seed, Bilibili Gaming?

Ad

BLG started its journey from the Play-In Stage and completely obliterated everyone in its path. With 3-0 victories against both GAM Esports and G2 Esports, the team looked clinical, and every player has showcased strong resilience in the current LoL meta.

Also, BLG's Jungler Beichuan is performing exceptionally well and greatly impacting with carry and tank champions. It's hard to believe that it is his career's first international event.

Even being the second seed from China, BLG should still be considered as one of the four best teams competing at MSI 2025. With renowned players like Bin, knight, and Elk, the team should have no major trouble defeating KOI.

Ad

Prediction: BLG 3 - 1 KOI

KOI vs Bilibili Gaming: Head-to-head

This will be the first time these teams face off in an official LoL esports event. However, KOI's previous iteration, Mad Lions, faced BLG once in the Worlds 2024 Swiss Stage. BLG won that match.

Previous results

KOI won its last series against G2 Esports 3-1 in the LEC Spring 2025 Grand Final.

Meanwhile, BLG won its previous series 3-0 against G2 Esports in the MSI 2025 Play-In Stage.

Ad

Rosters

KOI

  • Top: Myrwn
  • Jungle: Elyoya
  • Mid: Jojopyun
  • ADC: Supa
  • Support: Alvaro

Bilibili Gaming

  • Top: Bin (MSI Winner 2022)
  • Jungle: Beichuan
  • Mid: knight (MSI Winner 2023)
  • ADC: Elk
  • Support: ON

Also read: All English broadcast talent at League of Legends MSI 2025

How to watch KOI vs Bilibili Gaming in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Ad

Here are the starting times of the KOI vs Bilibili Gaming series:

  • PT: July 3, 2025, at 12 pm
  • CET: July 3, 2025, at 9 pm
  • IST: July 4, 2025, at 12:30 am
  • Beijing CST: July 4, 2025, at 3 am
  • KST: July 4, 2025, at 4 am

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications