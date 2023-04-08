Kyedae vs Pokimane: Who's the more popular female Twitch streamer in 2023?

Japanese-Canadian Twitch streamer Kyedae has come a long way since her debut stream on October 31, 2020. In just over two years, she has established herself as one of the most popular female Valorant content creators. The 100Thieves member's meteoric rise to the top has inevitably opened up many avenues for debates and comparisons.

Kyedae is often compared with Twitch A-listers like Imane "Pokimane" and Daphne "39Daph," as well as VTubers like Ironmouse. 2022 was a big year for her as she garnered a massive fanbase in a short period of time, and her popularity has continued well into the new year.

That said, to truly ascertain just how popular this member of the DSG Game Changers Valorant roster is on the purple platform, this article will compare her Twitch statistics with that of Offline TV co-founder and "Twitch Queen" Imane "Pokimane."

Kyedae vs Pokimane: Who is the bigger streamer?

Both Kyedae and Pokimane were among the top ten most-watched female streamers of 2022, but they produce different types of content. The former focuses primarily on Valorant streams, whereas Pokimane often streams under the Just Chatting category.

Kyedae's Twitch stats for 2022

In the past calendar year, Kyedae's entertaining personality and dedication to becoming a better Valorant player have cemented her legacy as arguably the biggest female content creator for the game, if not the biggest overall.

Kyedae set out to become as good a Valorant player as her fiance, Tyson "TenZ" or at least achieve the in-game rank of Radiant. Her Valorant streams beginning to get traction only improved her focus and dedication.The Japanese-Canadian Twitch star amassed over 2.3 million followers on her self-titled Twitch channel last year.

2022 viewership chart for Kyedae. (Image via TwitchTracker)

Within 2022 alone, Kyedae grew her channel by an impressive 859K followers. The 22-year-old streamed for 1,184 hours during the 365-day period and averaged a viewership tally of just over 10K viewers per stream, with peak viewership of 41,478 viewers.

As per Twitch statistics tracking site StreamsCharts, Kyedae was the eighth most watched female streamer in 2022 with 11.46 million hours watched.

Pokimane's Twitch stats for 2022

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Imane "Pokimane" is an OG in the streaming and content creation industry who has been here since early 2013. The Moroccan-Canadian personality started out as a YouTuber and would often upload content related to gaming and anime.

In 2014, Pokimane started streaming regularly on Twitch.tv, where she would play popular gaming titles like League of Legends and Fortnite. Due to her almost-a-decade-long presence on Twitch, Imane has become the female face of the purple platform and currently boasts an impressive count of over 9.3 million followers.

2022 viewership chart for Pokimane. (Image via TwitchTracker)

Despite taking a hiatus in the middle of 2022, Imane's presence on the Amazon-owned platform did not subside. Her followership grew by over 797K followers, which is an impressive feat considering she only streamed for 689 hours. The 365-day period also saw Pokimane's streams average 18,612 viewers, with an astonishing peak viewership of 96,124 viewers.

Pokimane was the sixth most-watched female Twitch streamer as per StreamsCharts, with a total count of 12.8 million hours watched.

How do the two compare in 2023?

Twitch Statistics Head-To-Head for the past 30 days - Kyedae (Image via Twitchtracker)

Over the past 30 days, Kyedae has recorded more followers,108K in comparison to 14.9K for Pokimane. She also enjoyed a higher average viewership of 14,434, with Imane averaging just over 10.3K viewers per stream. 22-year-old Kyedae had a higher peak viewership at 28,102 as compared to Pokimane's peak of 19,068 viewers.

Twitch Statistics Head-To-Head for the past 30 days - Pokimane (Image via Twitchtracker)

With Kyedae recently winning the Valorant Streamer of the Year award at The Streamer Awards 2023, beating out the likes of Tarik, she is now well on her way to become a household name. The year also began on a high note for competitive Valorant, which helped boost her numbers as well.

Final verdict

Average viewership numbers. Kyedae in blue, Pokimane in green (Image via TwitchTracker)

Given that Poki has been an active content creator for considerably longer, as compared to Kyedae's nascent career, it is not a surprise that Pokimane is consistently the more popular Twitch streamer in terms of average viewers. However, since early 2022, Kyedae has always been a close tug-of-war with Imane in this regard.

Hours Watched. Kyedae in blue, Pokimane in green (Image via TwitchTracker)

When it comes to hours watched, Pokimane was the more popular Twitch streamer among the two in 2022. The following table further compares all other Twitch metrics between the two leading ladies of Twitch last year.

Twitch Statistics Head-To-Head. (Image via TwitchTracker)

Despite these 2022 metrics showing Pokimane edging out Kyedae when it comes to total followers, views, peak viewers, and hours streamed, the stats may tell a different story in the coming years. Kyedae has the potential to dethrone Pokimane as the queen of Twitch if she continues to record similar figures.

