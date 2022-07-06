"Lady, I'm a marketing manager!" Twitch streamer Atrioc tells story of crying woman at Mogul Money Live

Twitch streamer Brandon “Atrioc” had a unique experience during Ludwig’s recent Mogul Money Live event. The streamer was approached by a fan who was crying intensely while trying to get a photo with Atrioc.

He tried to calm her down, but it was pretty clear he found the whole affair pretty entertaining while narrating the incident on his stream.

“Lady, I’m a marketing manager! At a tech company! She was crying!”

While the Twitch streamer Atrioc does create regular content on Twitch, his day job is Global Marketing for NVIDIA. During the Mogul Money Live event, he had an interaction with a female fan who was sobbing just trying to get a picture with him.

“I had an experience that I’ve never had before and probably will never have again, where a girl came up to me and started crying because of taking a photo.”

The streamer laughed as he recounted the tale. He tried to explain to the girl that he is just a marketing guy, but she appeared to be a huge fan of his streams.

“And I was like, lady, I’m a marketing manager! At a tech company! She was crying! She was legitimately shaking and crying! And she couldn’t, I was like, chill. I was more, I don’t know what’s going on!”

Some said that she really loves NVIDIA, while others said that Brandon is that person’s Justin Beiber. Noting that it was something for his bucket list, he called the story wild and then proceeded to talk about other things that happened in the evening.

Social media reacts to Twitch streamer’s comical story

At least Atrioc's fan was not alone in their feelings, because at least one Redditor agreed that they would react the same way. However, they would only react so because of his “Glizzy fingers,” which is a reference to the streamer’s huge fingers.

Another Redditor agreed, noting that the first things people see upon meeting Atrioc are his huge hands and the massive cup of coffee that he holds between them.

One response not only took a shot at the streamer’s hairline, but also the financial state of the United States. The user said that the Twitch streamer’s hairline is looking like their 401k, and someone else responded that theirs was down 17%.

Atrioc is an incredibly popular streamer on Twitch, and it isn’t a shock to see that some of his fans are incredibly happy to see him. The story was an interesting one, entertaining Big A’s chat at the same time.

It did not seem like the streamer was making fun of the fan, but was just genuinely tickled by the idea that someone wanted to see him that badly.

