Lauma C1 vs R1 in Genshin Impact: Which one should you get?

Lauma is a new Dendro character released in Genshin Impact Luna I. She is the first 5-star Nod-Krai unit to be added to the playable character roster in game, and her unique playstyle is sure to entice many players to pull for her. Those who are planning on obtaining Lauma (or have already managed to get one copy of her), might be wondering if it would be better to go for her signature weapon Nightweaver's Looking Glass, or her first Constellation, which gives her significant healing and stamina buffs.The answer to this question is that it would be more viable to pull for Lauma's C1, as it is a noteworthy improvement over her C0. Read on to find out why Lauma's C1 is a good choice to go for in Genshin Impact Luna I.Why should you get Lauma's C1 over her R1 in Genshin Impact?To get a better idea of why you should pull for Lauma's C1 over her R1, let us take a brief look at both:Lauma C1Lauma's first Constellation in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)After unlocking Lauma's first Constellation, whenever she uses her Elemental Skill or her Elemental Burst, she gains the &quot;Threads of Life&quot; effect, which lasts for the next 20 seconds. When this effect is active, Lauma heals active party members (for up to 500% of her Elemental Mastery) whenever any teammate triggers a Lunar-Bloom reaction. This effect can be triggered once every 1.9 seconds. Additionally, Lauma's Spirit Envoy Form will have its Stamina cost reduced by 40%, and its maximum duration will also be increased by an extra five seconds.Overall, not only does her C1 allow Lauma to provide partywide heals (thus eliminating the need for a Sustain slot), but it also grants an exploration boost in the form of reduced Stamina cost when her Spirit Envoy form is active. Both of these are pretty big quality-of-life improvements, making her C1 a great choice to go for.Lauma R1Lauma's signature weapon Nightweaver's Looking Glass is a 5-star Catalyst that has the following stats at Refinement Rank 1 (R1):Base ATK: 542Secondary stat: 265 Elemental MasteryPassive effect: After the user's Elemental Skill deals Hydro or Dendro DMG, the &quot;Prayer of the Far North&quot; effect will be obtained, which increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for the next 4.5 seconds. When teammates trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions, the &quot;New Moon Verse&quot; effect will be obtained, which increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for the next 10 seconds. When both of these effects are active at the same time, Bloom DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 120%, all Hyperbloom and Burgeon DMG is increased by 80%, and and Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 40%.With her signature weapon equipped, Lauma will gain a decent Elemental Mastery boost, as well as specific Elemental reaction buffs. However, in case you have other weapon options for Lauma, then her signature weapon is not exactly a must-pull. Other 5-star weapons such as A Thousand Floating Dreams, The Starcaller's Watch, and Sunny Morning Sleep-In are all great weapon choices for Lauma. In case you don't have any of these weapons, the 4-star Natlan craftable Catalyst Blackmarrow Lantern, and the upcoming free event weapon Etherlight Spindlelute are all solid options for Lauma, as they both give her plenty of Elemental Mastery buffs. Also read: Best weapons for Lauma in Genshin ImpactConclusionLauma in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)Taking into account the pull value of both Lauma's C1 and R1, her C1 is definitely the better option. With this Constellation active, you can completely eliminate the need for a Sustain, thus using your fourth slot for a sub-DPS/support unit. Additionally, Lauma's exploration also gets a massive bosst with the reduced Envoy Spirit form Stamina cost and increased duration, which makes traversing the new locales of Nod-Krai a lot more comfortable. While Lauma's R1 is a good weapon, there are plenty of other alternatives that you can go for, which means that it is not exactly a must-pull, and can easily be skipped. Hence, her C1 is the overall better option to choose.Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and moreFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.