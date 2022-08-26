League of Legends guide to Twitch ADC in season 12

Twitch is one of the most surprising names that has become quite prevalent in the ADC (AD Carry) meta in League of Legends season 12. He is one of the strongest late-game champions who can demolish anything and everything within the game.

Therefore, a detailed guide has been provided in this article that will help new League of Legends players get better at Twitch within the game. This is a champion who has massive carry potential, which means he is someone who can win games even during the direst situations.

However, like every other champion, Twitch also has a few major weaknesses, which can become a problem if players are not careful.

Runes, Item Build, and Gameplay tips regarding Twitch in League of Legends season 12

As mentioned previously, Twitch is one of the most potent ADCs in League of Legends. He is a hyper-scaling champion who can melt through even the tankiest champions in just a few hits.

Since the durability update hit the live servers, Twitch has grown in popularity as games tend to draw over for long durations. This gives players a lot of time to obtain the farm and the necessary items that are required to deal damage with Twitch.

Despite all these positives, Twitch has a few glaring problems, which make it difficult to dominate games. He can deal a lot of damage, but he is extremely squishy.

Twitch often needs a tank in the ally team to stand on the frontline, which limits the team's composition. Apart from that, he is also a champion who requires at least three items before reaching the point where he can melt down enemies.

If Twitch ends up having a bad game, the champion is useless and feels worse than a basic minion. Therefore, positioning and farming capabilities are the key requisites to becoming a good Twitch player.

In any case, the full guide to Twitch for new players has been provided below in detail.

Rune Path

Rune Path of Twitch (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Presence of Mind, Legend: Alacrity, Cut Down

Secondary Rune (Domination): Taste of Blood, Treasure Hunter

Amongst these runes, Lethal Tempo is arguably the most vital for Twitch as he needs to deal the damage as fast as possible. Apart from that, Legend: Alacrity also dramatically helps out with that.

Within the secondary runes, Taste of Blood provides Twitch with some healing and Treasure Hunter helps to increase the gold obtained to accelerate the item progression.

Item Build

The item build for Twitch in League of Legends season 12 is as follows:

Kraken Slayer

Blade of the Ruined King

Runaan's Hurricane

Infinity Edge

Lord Dominik's Regard

Guardian Angel

Amongst these items, Kraken Slayer and Runaan's Hurricane are arguably the most important for Twitch as it helps the player deal damage more consistently.

Infinity Edge and Lord Dominik's Regard are standard items that assist Twitch with crit damage scaling. Lastly, Guardian Angel is quite valuable on Twitch as it provides him a lot of protection from dives.

Gameplay Guide

In terms of the gameplay guide, the most crucial thing to consider for Twitch is efficient farming. This champion needs to reach the three-item scaling as fast as possible.

Therefore, players must stay alive in the lane as much as possible and maintain a good creep score ratio. Players can try to go aggressive, but that should not be the main focus.

Once the laning phase is over, it is best to switch to the midlane for more farms. During this time, players should try to remain under the tower as much as possible. If a fight breaks out, then being aware of the map is excessively vital.

If Twitch dies two or three times in the early-mid game, it is over for the champion. Therefore, there is no shame in the running away if things look dire, as Twitch players can always bring games back as long as they have the necessary farm in League of Legends.

