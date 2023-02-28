League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for March and more

League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split, which started in January, has continued so far with maximum intensity. However, as March arrives, the stakes of those matches will be much higher as the playoff qualification draws closer.
Hence, a detailed match schedule for March at the LPL has been listed in this article. It is important to remember that the LPL is already a competitive league.
Apart from that, the high-intensity games are exciting to watch as well. However, this time is even better, as several organizations can win the title.
Full details regarding match schedule for March at League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split
The match schedule for March at League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split is provided below:
March 1
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Oh My God
- Weibo Gaming vs LGD
March 2
- Thunder Talk Gaming vs FPX
- Team WE vs JDG
March 3
- Rare Atom vs Invictus Gaming
- LGD Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming
March 4
- Weibo Gaming vs Anyone's Gaming
- Top Esports vs RNG
- LNG vs EDG
March 5
- Ultra Prime vs Invictus Gaming
- Oh My God vs JDG
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs FPX
March 6
- Thunder Talk Gaming vs Rare Atom
- RNG vs Bilibili Gaming
March 7
- Weibo Gaming vs EDG
- Top Esports vs LNG
March 8
- Oh My God vs Anyone's Legend
- Ultra Prime vs Team WE
March 9
- LGD Gaming vs EDG
- Thunder Talk Gaming vs JDG
March 10
- Oh My God vs FPX
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Bilibili Gaming
March 11
- Team WE vs Invictus Gaming
- Top Esports vs LGD Gaming
- Weibo Gaming vs RNG
March 12
- EDG vs Anyone's Legend
- Rare Atom vs FPX
- LNG vs JDG
March 13
- Thunder Talk Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming
- Weibo Gaming vs Oh My God
March 14
- Ultra Prime vs Rare Atom
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Invictus Gaming
March 15
- Top Esports vs Thunder Talk Gaming
- LNG vs Anyone's Legend
March 16
- Team WE vs LGD Gaming
- Ultra Prime vs RNG
March 17
- FPX vs Anyone's Legends
March 18
- Oh My God vs EDG
- Weibo vs Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Rare Atom vs JDG
- Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming
March 19
- LNG vs Invictus Gaming
- FPX vs EDG
March 20
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs RNG
- LGD Gaming vs JDG
March 21
- Team Weibo vs Team WE
- Top Esports vs Oh My God
March 22
- Ultra Prime vs LNG
- Invictus Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming
March 23
- RNG vs Rare Atom
- Top Esports vs FPX
March 24
- LNG vs LDG Gaming
- Thunder Talk Gaming vs EDG
March 25
- Oh My God vs Bilibili Gaming
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Team WE
- Ultra Prime vs JDG
March 26
- Thunder Talk Gaming vs Anyone's Legend
- Weibo Gaming vs Rare Atom
Thus, in terms of entertainment, fans will not be disappointed at the League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split. As it happens, LNG and EDG are currently the best-performing teams in the LPL.
This is a surprise, considering JDG, the strongest roster in League of Legends LPL, is sitting in third place with 7 wins and 2 losses. Top Esports is also in a decent spot right now, with 6 wins and 2 losses.
However, the team that has been a disappointment so far is Weibo Gaming. This roster is filled with some of the brightest stars of League of Legends. Unfortunately, Xiaohu's title as the Spring Emperor might be lost this year as the team does not seem close to competing for the title.