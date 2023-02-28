League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for March and more

League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split, which started in January, has continued so far with maximum intensity. However, as March arrives, the stakes of those matches will be much higher as the playoff qualification draws closer.

Hence, a detailed match schedule for March at the LPL has been listed in this article. It is important to remember that the LPL is already a competitive league.

Apart from that, the high-intensity games are exciting to watch as well. However, this time is even better, as several organizations can win the title.

Full details regarding match schedule for March at League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split

The match schedule for March at League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split is provided below:

March 1

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Oh My God

Weibo Gaming vs LGD

March 2

Thunder Talk Gaming vs FPX

Team WE vs JDG

March 3

Rare Atom vs Invictus Gaming

LGD Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

March 4

Weibo Gaming vs Anyone's Gaming

Top Esports vs RNG

LNG vs EDG

March 5

Ultra Prime vs Invictus Gaming

Oh My God vs JDG

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs FPX

March 6

Thunder Talk Gaming vs Rare Atom

RNG vs Bilibili Gaming

March 7

Weibo Gaming vs EDG

Top Esports vs LNG

March 8

Oh My God vs Anyone's Legend

Ultra Prime vs Team WE

March 9

LGD Gaming vs EDG

Thunder Talk Gaming vs JDG

March 10

Oh My God vs FPX

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Bilibili Gaming

March 11

Team WE vs Invictus Gaming

Top Esports vs LGD Gaming

Weibo Gaming vs RNG

March 12

EDG vs Anyone's Legend

Rare Atom vs FPX

LNG vs JDG

March 13

Thunder Talk Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

Weibo Gaming vs Oh My God

March 14

Ultra Prime vs Rare Atom

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Invictus Gaming

March 15

Top Esports vs Thunder Talk Gaming

LNG vs Anyone's Legend

March 16

Team WE vs LGD Gaming

Ultra Prime vs RNG

March 17

FPX vs Anyone's Legends

March 18

Oh My God vs EDG

Weibo vs Ninjas in Pyjamas

Rare Atom vs JDG

Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming

March 19

LNG vs Invictus Gaming

FPX vs EDG

March 20

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs RNG

LGD Gaming vs JDG

March 21

Team Weibo vs Team WE

Top Esports vs Oh My God

March 22

Ultra Prime vs LNG

Invictus Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

March 23

RNG vs Rare Atom

Top Esports vs FPX

March 24

LNG vs LDG Gaming

Thunder Talk Gaming vs EDG

March 25

Oh My God vs Bilibili Gaming

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Team WE

Ultra Prime vs JDG

March 26

Thunder Talk Gaming vs Anyone's Legend

Weibo Gaming vs Rare Atom

Thus, in terms of entertainment, fans will not be disappointed at the League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split. As it happens, LNG and EDG are currently the best-performing teams in the LPL.

This is a surprise, considering JDG, the strongest roster in League of Legends LPL, is sitting in third place with 7 wins and 2 losses. Top Esports is also in a decent spot right now, with 6 wins and 2 losses.

However, the team that has been a disappointment so far is Weibo Gaming. This roster is filled with some of the brightest stars of League of Legends. Unfortunately, Xiaohu's title as the Spring Emperor might be lost this year as the team does not seem close to competing for the title.

