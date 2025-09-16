  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends patch 25.19 preview: Ahri buffs, Pantheon nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 25.19 preview: Ahri buffs, Pantheon nerfs, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 16, 2025 08:06 GMT
all changes in lol patch preview 25.19
Pantheon is set to receive nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.19 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.19 preview is now out. It is the last update before the Worlds 2025 patch (25.20) goes live. The main adjustments in the upcoming patch are expected to shake up the meta massively, as they revolve around the AP junglers, as well as the midlane champions. Additionally, Seraphine is receiving a prominent buff, which should make her a strong pick on the Summoner's Rift.

Ad

Here are all the upcoming changes shared on the League of Legends patch 25.19 preview notes.

Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.19 preview when available.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.19 preview

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.19 preview:

Champion buffs

  • Ahri
  • Brand
  • Caitlyn
  • Diana
  • Draven
  • Jax
  • Jinx
  • LeBlanc
  • Lillia
  • Mel
  • Seraphine
  • Syndra

Champion nerfs

  • Corki
  • Pantheon (jungle)
  • Poppy (jungle)
  • Sivir

Champion adjustments

  • Lee Sin

System nerfs

  • Redemption
  • Unsealed Spellbook

The preview notes showcase nerfs to Redemption and Unsealed Spellbook. These changes are extremely vital, as the legendary item and the rune have been a massive factor for the champions in the support role. Buffs to Ahri, Syndra, Mel, and LeBlanc are also expected to alter the midlane meta.

Ad

On the other hand, Pantheon has been quite the menace as a jungler in the last few months. His latest nerfs, coupled with a few buffs to certain AP junglers, are expected to send the role through a massive change.

Also read: League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs schedule

Regarding the Seraphine buff, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X) stated that,

"Finally we're doing a long awaited buff to Seraphine. I mentioned it in a post last week, but given her shallow mastery curve, we feel it's appropriate to give her a buff, because for the winrates she's posting, she's a bit underpowered."
Ad

All in all, the latest patch preview showcases various types of changes, which should shake up the LoL meta. As a result, during the LoL Worlds 2025 event, fans may see a variety of picks and playstyles.

The official League of Legends patch 25.19 will hit the live server on September 24, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications