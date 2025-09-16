League of Legends patch 25.19 preview: Ahri buffs, Pantheon nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.19 preview is now out. It is the last update before the Worlds 2025 patch (25.20) goes live. The main adjustments in the upcoming patch are expected to shake up the meta massively, as they revolve around the AP junglers, as well as the midlane champions. Additionally, Seraphine is receiving a prominent buff, which should make her a strong pick on the Summoner's Rift.Here are all the upcoming changes shared on the League of Legends patch 25.19 preview notes.Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.19 preview when available.All changes in League of Legends patch 25.19 previewHere are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.19 preview:Champion buffsAhriBrandCaitlynDianaDravenJaxJinxLeBlancLilliaMelSeraphineSyndraChampion nerfsCorkiPantheon (jungle)Poppy (jungle)SivirChampion adjustmentsLee SinSystem nerfsRedemptionUnsealed SpellbookThe preview notes showcase nerfs to Redemption and Unsealed Spellbook. These changes are extremely vital, as the legendary item and the rune have been a massive factor for the champions in the support role. Buffs to Ahri, Syndra, Mel, and LeBlanc are also expected to alter the midlane meta.On the other hand, Pantheon has been quite the menace as a jungler in the last few months. His latest nerfs, coupled with a few buffs to certain AP junglers, are expected to send the role through a massive change.Also read: League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs scheduleRegarding the Seraphine buff, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X) stated that,&quot;Finally we're doing a long awaited buff to Seraphine. I mentioned it in a post last week, but given her shallow mastery curve, we feel it's appropriate to give her a buff, because for the winrates she's posting, she's a bit underpowered.&quot;All in all, the latest patch preview showcases various types of changes, which should shake up the LoL meta. As a result, during the LoL Worlds 2025 event, fans may see a variety of picks and playstyles.The official League of Legends patch 25.19 will hit the live server on September 24, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates below:All changes in LoL patch 25.18All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?