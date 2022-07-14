League of Legends player roasts Porter Robinson about his in-game music, immediately asks for FF

As part of the latest Star Guardian event in League of Legends, Porter Robinson brought some of his music to the online game. It’s no secret that the musician loves League of Legends and regularly streams the game when he’s not on tour. However, everyone’s a critic, and a random player said they don't like Robinson's in-game track.

To make the clip perfect, Porter Robinson immediately asked to FF, which is another way of suggesting the team surrender.

Porter Robinson gets roasted in League of Legends and his team immediately loses first blood

(Clip begins at 1:14:09)

Porter Robinson’s League of Legends name isn’t obvious, so it’s possible that the person didn’t know who they were talking to. However, League of Legends is known for having one of the most toxic fanbases.

His team managed to drop first blood within the first minute of the game, thanks perhaps to Porter Robinson looking for feedback. While walking to the mid lane, he asked all chat what they thought of the music in the game, which is his track. One response came up, and it wasn’t entirely flattering:

“Hate it”

The streamer was about to respond with “Bruh” but instead wound up agreeing with the League of Legends player to avoid drama.

Instead of heading into the jungle to get set up for the match, he was talking in all chat. Robinson would walk towards the jungle after his reply, but it was too late. The other team ganked Kindred, dropping first blood at 52 seconds.

“Ff”

In tried and true League of Legends fashion, he was ready to surrender as soon as the tragic moment happened. After the first blood was fed, one of the enemy team would admit they liked the music at least.

porter robinson @porterrobinson getting indescribable chills logging into league and hearing bits of my music playing in-game ;-; getting indescribable chills logging into league and hearing bits of my music playing in-game ;-;

Even if that player didn’t really care for it, Porter Robinson loves that his music is in the game, tweeting out that he gets chills hearing it in the game.

Some Redditors didn’t even know the music was in the game at all

Perhaps one of the more interesting things is that several Redditors weren’t even aware Robinson's music was in the game at all. Many admitted to keeping the music off in the game and have left it that way for years.

Others would agree that it’s better to play the music you are more comfortable listening to but would offer a link to the actual track.

The best part about the clip to at least one Redditor wasn’t the roast, but it was the immediate “FF” call at the end of it.

While the in-game players roasted Porter Robinson’s LoL track, one user did mention that they loved his music. They just tend to disable these special music pieces and effects, so it’s nothing personal.

Others were shocked that people kept the music on in the game. A few responses would reply that it depends on who they are playing. For example, the spawn songs for Jhin or DJ Sona’s music can be changed as the player wills it. `

Unfortunately, not everyone has heard Porter’s music from the Star Guardian event or even cared to, but some agree that it’s an amazing piece, even if they don’t have it on. The musician would continue playing for a few more hours, but the match did not start on the right foot.

