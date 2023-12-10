League of Legends: Wild Rift Tier List (December 2023)

The League of Legends: Wild Rift champions tier list for December 2023, which defines a champion’s power following the latest updates introduced by the developer, is now available. With Riot Games constantly implementing updates, players might find it difficult to stay up-to-date with the current meta champions.

But, with the MOBA's release in various regions, fans of this franchise are looking for powerful champions to start their journey in this mobile game. To that end, we have curated a tier list of champions for December 2023, dividing them into different roles in the game: Baron/Top, Mid, ADC, Jungle, and Support. This article will help you identify the buffed and nerfed champions for each role in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list for December 2023

Top/Baron lane

The Top or Baron laner is the leader of your team in League of Legends: Wild Rift. They face off against the opponent's Top laner in the early phase of a match. In the late game, the Top laners play a crucial role in initiating attacks and providing cover for the squishy champions against the enemies.

Top lane champions are mostly tanks, fighters, or assassins, and this is what the current meta list looks like:

S-tier: Fiora, Renekton, Camille, Gragas, Riven, Wukong, Irelia, Garen, Gwen

Fiora, Renekton, Camille, Gragas, Riven, Wukong, Irelia, Garen, Gwen A-tier: Akali, Darius, Jayce, Graves, Irelia, Jax, Malphite, Sett, Shen, Sion, Gragas, Riven

Akali, Darius, Jayce, Graves, Irelia, Jax, Malphite, Sett, Shen, Sion, Gragas, Riven B-tier: Dr. Mundo, Kennen, Olaf, Nasus, Pantheon, Lucian, Tryndamere, Zed

Dr. Mundo, Kennen, Olaf, Nasus, Pantheon, Lucian, Tryndamere, Zed C-tier: Akshan, Singed, Diana, Teemo, Vayne, Yasuo, Yone, Kayle

Mid lane

Mid-laners play a vital role throughout a match, possessing stun and high damage-dealing abilities. The mid lane is the shortest among all the lanes, which makes them an important component for winning 5v5 battles.

Ability Power (AP) champions and assassins are the preferred choices for playing in Midlane in League of Legends: Wild Rift. The mid-lane meta-list for December 2023 shapes up like this:

S-tier: Vladimir, Ahri, Swain, Katarina, Twisted Fate, Zoe, Ziggs, Diana

Vladimir, Ahri, Swain, Katarina, Twisted Fate, Zoe, Ziggs, Diana A-tier: Corki, Karma, Orianna, Veigar, Yone, Lux, Jayce, Gragas, Lucian, Irelia, Akali, Kassadin

Corki, Karma, Orianna, Veigar, Yone, Lux, Jayce, Gragas, Lucian, Irelia, Akali, Kassadin B-tier: Ekko, Fizz, Galio, Morgana, Singed, Vex, Brand, Nilah, Zeri, Annie, Aurelion Sol, Tone

Ekko, Fizz, Galio, Morgana, Singed, Vex, Brand, Nilah, Zeri, Annie, Aurelion Sol, Tone C-tier: Nunu & Willump, Tristana, Lulu, Akshan, Sona, Seraphine, Kayle

Duo/Bot lane

Attack Damage Carry (ADC) champions are the main damage dealers of the team. They possess high Damage Per Second (DPS) and quick movement speed capabilities. League of Legends: Wild Rift has a plethora of marksmen/ADCs with high DPS for different phases of a match.

However, these champions are squishy and require quick farming to build items. These items also grant additional damage power, which is crucial for overcoming complex situations in a match. The tier list of ADCs in December 2023 looks like this:

S-tier: Jhin, Tristana, Kai’Sa, Varus, Caitlyn, Xayah, Lucian, Corki

Jhin, Tristana, Kai’Sa, Varus, Caitlyn, Xayah, Lucian, Corki A-tier: Draven, Samira, Jinx, Miss Fortune, Zeri, Ezreal

Draven, Samira, Jinx, Miss Fortune, Zeri, Ezreal B-tier: Twitch, Ziggs, Nilah

Twitch, Ziggs, Nilah C-tier: Senna, Akshan, Twisted Fate, Ashe

Jungle

Junglers are the hunters who are responsible for slaying monsters in Wild Rift’s jungle. These monsters provide additional power-ups to the whole team, which become important while facing the enemy in team fights. Overall, they support all the lanes and help allies in finishing off the enemies. They also make sure that opponents do not escape with low health (HP).

The jungle tier list of League of Legends: Wild Rift for December 2023 is as follows:

S-tier: Wukong, Aatrox, Lee Sin, Kha’Zix, Diana, Evelynn, Vi, Yone, Kayn, Zed, Riven, Shyvana, Graves

Wukong, Aatrox, Lee Sin, Kha’Zix, Diana, Evelynn, Vi, Yone, Kayn, Zed, Riven, Shyvana, Graves A-tier: Gragas, Xin Zhao, Jarvan IV, Olaf, Volibear, Amumu, Gwen, Rammus, Ekko

Gragas, Xin Zhao, Jarvan IV, Olaf, Volibear, Amumu, Gwen, Rammus, Ekko B-tier: Rengar, Pantheon, Fiora, Nautilus, Warwick, Dr. Mundo

Rengar, Pantheon, Fiora, Nautilus, Warwick, Dr. Mundo C-tier: Tryndamere, Morgana, Darius, Jax, Irelia, Camille, Master Yi

Support – Duo/Bot lane

Supports play a crucial role in protecting squishy champions like ADCs and Mid laners from the opponent’s damage dealers. They provide a cover for ADCs by consuming damage dealt by the junglers. Tanks, healers, and stun ability champions are popular supports in the MOBA title.

The current meta-list for the support champions looks like this:

S-tier: Pyke, Karma, Yuumi, Soraka, Thresh, Alistar, Nautilus, Senna, Leona, Janna, Rakan, Nami, Blitzcrank

Pyke, Karma, Yuumi, Soraka, Thresh, Alistar, Nautilus, Senna, Leona, Janna, Rakan, Nami, Blitzcrank A-tier: Galio, Ornn, Sona, Swain, Lux

Galio, Ornn, Sona, Swain, Lux B-tier: Seraphine, Braum, Gragas

Seraphine, Braum, Gragas C-tier: Sett, Morgana, Malphite, Vex

That concludes our Wild Rift tier list for December 2023. Check out the list of best games similar to League of Legends: Wild Rift in the MOBA genre.