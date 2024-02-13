How to unlock Let's Call it a Draw trophy in Helldivers 2?

The Let's call it a Draw trophy in Helldivers 2 has emerged as a particularly sought-after achievement since the February 8 release of this Arrowhead Game Studios title. This game has sparked an eagerness to attain all 39 trophies and attain platinum status on PlayStation, in the Helldivers 2 community.

It's crucial to note that, while trophy hunting might be enjoyable, it should not take away from the fundamental essence of the game. Prioritize enjoying the missions, teamwork, and strategic depth offered by the title. If you do acquire Let's Call it a Draw, look at it as a fun task to complete with your squad, rather than the primary emphasis of the game.

This article aims to provide a brief guide on how to acquire Let's Call it a Draw in Helldivers 2.

Unlocking Let's Call it a Draw trophy in Helldivers 2

How to get the Let's Call it a Draw trophy in Helldivers 2

Let's Call it a Draw trophy in Helldivers 2 requires you to undertake some offensive objectives, and proceed with the main mission and subsequent extraction as usual.

How to obtain the Let's Call it a Draw trophy:

Find a Hulk unit with your Helldivers squad. Shoot off only one arm of the Hulk unit. Shoot off the other arm, and thus have both its arms destroyed. Proceed with the mission instead of killing the Hulk unit, and extract while it is still alive. This will give you the Let's Call it a Draw trophy.

More about Helldivers 2 trophy hunting

Let's Call it a Draw trophy is one of 39 trophies that players can grind for

Let's Call it a draw trophy in Helldivers 2 is one of the many trophies that you can farm. Trophy farming refers to strategically playing missions with the primary purpose of obtaining certain pre-determined achievements rather than accomplishing objectives. While farming might be a time-saving way to increase your firepower and progress, be aware that focusing only on farming may not accord with the game's intended horde-shooter spirit.

Certain missions may offer higher possibilities of attaining particular trophies depending on the type of objectives or difficulty levels in Helldivers 2. Players can investigate and select these tasks repeatedly. Some players try to exploit in-game features to attain trophies easily. One such instance is deliberately activating friendly fire for Friendly Fire Survivor trophy. Focusing entirely on farming may also be perceived as ignoring the primary objective of the game by fellow coop players that you might want to look out for.

