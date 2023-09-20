Lies of P Electric Coil Stick location, how to get, and more

In Lies of P, Pinocchio has to face a horde of enchanted puppets that want to destroy the city of Krat. While searching for his father, our hero must learn different skills and how to build or improve the weapons found along the way. In addition to the classic axes, sabers, or swords, he will find other more creative weapons, such as the Big Pipe Wrench or the Electric Coil Stick.

As expected, a weapon as powerful as the Electric Coil Stick does not appear at the beginning of the game. It is also not fully visible, but it will take several steps to find it in the place where it is hidden.

If you are interested in getting it and giving Pinocchio a power-up, here's how to do it.

Where and how to get Electric Coil Stick in Lies of P

Near the Stargazer, you can find the merchant (Image via Neowiz Games)

In Lies of P, the Electric Coil Stick has the ability to shock your enemies with electricity. To get the weapon, you must purchase it from a Wandering Merchant.

To find this exact seller, you must start your journey at the Krat Hotel and head to Elysium Boulevard. Once there, follow the path in a straight line until you find a ladder. Climb up to the rooftops and continue until you come to a large white puppet.

As you follow this path, you will encounter some enemies who will throw electrified bombs at you. Right after you meet a miniboss on the rooftop, you'll find a Stargazer. This enemy isn't difficult to defeat and will drop a Life Amulet to increase your Health Bar.

Keep walking, and when your character is inside a room with a Stargazer, turn left. There, you will find the Wandering Merchant, who sells the Electric Coil Stick. You need 1200 Ergo to buy it.

All stats of the Electric Coil Stick and better combinations with other weapons

Upgrade your weapons with Ergo and Moonstones (Image via Neowiz Games)

Knowing the stats of every weapon in Lies of P can help you decide which ones are the best for your game style. The Electric Coil Stick has some Fable Arts that are very useful, especially in environments with many enemies attacking you simultaneously

Fable Arts

Generate (Blade): Greatly increases Electric Blitz ATK temporarily.

Rush Smash (Handle): Jump and powerfully strike downward at the enemy.

Stats

Phys Attk: 56

Motivity: C

Technique: D

Advance: B

Best weapon combinations with the Electric Coil Stick

Electric Coil Stick Blade + Wintry Rapier Handle : Take advantage of the Rapier's quick attack and enhance it with the Electric Coil's stun.

: Take advantage of the Rapier's quick attack and enhance it with the Electric Coil's stun. Greatsword of Fate Blade + Electric Coil Stick Handle: The Electric Coil Stick adds extra range to the Greatsword of Fate's attack.

This is all you need to know about the Electric Coil Stick. If you want to know more about other Lies of P weapons, you can read this article about the Big Pipe Wrench.