Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Is the Collector's Edition worth buying?

The most recent instalment to the Yakuza series, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available to play globally now. The game is available in three different editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and the Collector's Edition. The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $74.99, and the Collector's Edition is priced at a whopping $129.99.
But the biggest question here is whether it is even worth spending this much money and getting the Collector's Edition of Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Well, it depends from player-to-player. If you are a casual gamer and just want to try out the series for the first time, the Collector's Edition, or even the Deluxe Edition for that matter, is a waste of money for you.
The reason behind this is simple, there is no additional playable content available in the Deluxe and Collector's Edition of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. But that's not all, it is worth noting that the Collector's Edition can be a great addition to your collection if you are a hardcore gamer who loves to play and collect video games and official merchandise.
Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Contents of the Collector's Edition
Unlike the Standard and the Digital Edition, the Collector's Edition of the game is available only in physical form. What this essentially means is that you cannot get the Digital copy of the Collector's Edition. That said, mentioned below are the contents offered:
- Base Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game
- Deluxe Edition content as voucher
- Acrylic Standee
- Pirate Flag
- Treasure Coin Pin
- Eye Patch
The pre-order bonuses available in the Collector's Edition are:
- Ichiban Crew Set- Crewmate Ichiban Kasuga and Supporter Nancy
- Ichiban Outfit Set- Ichiban's Outfit from Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Ichiban's Outfit from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
