Garena Free Fire features a full-fledged system of gunplay mechanics and scopes. Many in-game attachments can be used to increase the accuracy of shots over long distances and get eliminations.

As the maps are large, players come across many enemies who are not visible from the standard view. This is where scopes come into the scene and provide players that extra vision to scout areas and land a perfect headshot instead of a shot that would be missed otherwise.

While the scope system in Free Fire isn't as diverse as PUBG Mobile, it still has weapons which are pre-attached with them such as AWM, which comes with an 8x scope. In this article, we examine every Scope available in Free Fire.

List of all Free Fire scopes

#1 Red Dot

Red Dot scope in action in Free Fire (Image Credit: BlueStacks)

Red dot Scope in Free Fire can be used for close to medium-range encounters as it increases your gunshot's accuracy and gives you a clearer vision of the enemy. The red dot doesn't do well in any other in-game situations. It can be picked from any of the houses or compounds.

#2 2x Scope

The 2x Scope in Garena Free Fire (Image Credit: Total Gaming/YT)

2x Scope provides more than just accuracy and helps the player zoom into the enemies and have a comfortable look. The scope can also be used during medium-range encounters in the game.

#3 4x Scope

4x Scope in training mode in Garena Free Fire

4x Scope allows the players to eliminate enemies who're way too far. It is also beneficial in scouting areas up to a certain extent. Thus, players can pair this Scope with their Assault Rifles eliminate enemies from a relatively long distance.

#4 Thermal scope

Thermal Scope in action in Garena Free Fire (Image Credit: Ultra Game Freak/YT)

Thermal Scopes are an exciting addition to this list as they are valuable to players who cannot spot enemies quickly.

The Thermal Scope detects enemies in its range and even players who are hiding behind the bush or taking cover. This Scope is a nightmare for campers, and should be carried at all times.

#5 Sniper Scope (8x)

AWM sniper 8x scope in action in Garena Free Fire (Image Credit: Mobile Playground/YT)

AWM 8x Scope is best for spotting enemies in the game. It can help the players land shots on the enemies from a distance and hide in plain sight.

The range and vision of 8x Scope is very synergistic with the snipers in the game. Thus, the snipers (AWM, KAR 98) already come pre-equipped with an 8x Scope in the game.

