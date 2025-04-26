Location of Ring of Khajiiti in Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion Remastered might feel like a complex title to those who are new to RPG games. The game features multiple stats that can be increased over time, helping you complete quests and tasks easily. One such stat is Stealth. While there are multiple ways to improve your Stealth, one item that can help you is the Ring of Khajiiti.

The ring is not only available in Oblivion, but also in several other Elder Scrolls titles, including Elder Scrolls Morrowind and Elder Scrolls Arena. However, you can only get this item after reaching Level 10 in Oblivion. Here's a detailed look at how you can acquire the Ring of Khajiiti in Oblivion Remastered.

How to get the Ring of Khajiiti in Oblivion Remastered

You can find the ring after visiting Meridia's Shrine (Image via Bethesda | YouTube/LunarGaming)

Many items in Elder Scrolls Oblivion can only be acquired after completing certain quests. One such item is the Ring of Khajiiti, which can only be unlocked once you have completed Meridia's Daedric Quest. The ring is valued at 4775 coins in the game, and has two enchantments — Chameleon and Fortify Speed.

The first step to get this item is to head over to Meridia's Shrine. After reaching this location, you need to offer ectoplasm, bonemeal, or Mort Flesh at the shrine. Once that is done, you will have to kill the Necromancers at the Howling Cave. In total, there are five of them. After you manage to kill all five of them, you can finally get your hands on the Ring of the Khajiiti.

However, first, you will need to head back to Meridia's Shrine. Once there, you can get the ring from the Apparel section in The Elder Scrolls Oblivion. Unlocking the Ring of Khajiiti will get you the following rewards:

10 point increase in Fortify Speed

35% boost to Chameleon

