Location of Waiting Room in Dark and Darker

The waiting room in Dark and Darker is shaped like a square staircase and is a chamber inside the Inferno map. You can find it in one of the map's three layouts. However, you must go to the deepest level of the Forgotten Castle to reach the Inferno map.

Ad

This article will help you find the waiting room in Dark and Darker.

What is the Waiting Room about, and where is it located in Dark and Darker?

The waiting room is essential to complete the Absolutely Batty quest (Image via Ironmace || YouTube/@bj_cat103)

Dark and Darker is a first-person shooter PvPvE game where players fight against monsters to collect precious items while remaining alert and avoiding threats. Hence, you must choose the appropriate gear to increase your effectiveness in the Player versus Environment gameplay.

Ad

Trending

You can also team up with other players to make progress. Once you enter the castle, you will come across several dangerous enemies such as mini-bosses and bosses - Demon Berserker, Demon Centaur, Lich, and Ghost King.

This is where completing the Absolutely Batty quest can get tricky, as you must make repeated attempts to fight off these enemies before escaping successfully. Once you reach the Forgotten Castle in Dark and Darker and collect the Inferno map, you must find the waiting room with the help of the map.

Ad

Upon locating the room, the Absolutely Batty quest will be completed.

Check out other articles from Dark and Darker:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.