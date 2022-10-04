MAD Lions vs Evil Geniuses League of Legends Worlds 2022: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match on the final day of the play-in stage knockouts at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is between the MAD Lions and Evil Geniuses. This game is bound to be interesting as it is the epic clash between Europe and North America.

As of today, North America has not beaten Europe in a single game in the 2022 season. Hence, this game is bound to be a grudge match where the MAD Lions will try to maintain the record while Evil Geniuses will look to break it.

However, there is also the fact that this game will determine the final team that will qualify for the main event at Worlds 2022. Hence, the stakes are very high as both personal pride and glory are at stake.

Preview of MAD Lions vs Evil Geniuses at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

The MAD Lions' journey at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage has been quite interesting. Apart from the two losses against DRX and RNG, the team has performed exceptionally well.

There was a strong belief that the MAD Lions would fail even to make it past the play-in stage. This is because, until yesterday, when the team won against Saigon Buffalo, the MAD Lions had not won a single best-of-five match.

This led to a lot of skepticism within the community and a significant lack of belief in the team. Things have turned out quite well, and the two primary payers within the team, namely Nisqy and Elyoya, have been incredible.

Elyoya continues explicitly to prove why he is rightfully considered the best jungler in Europe. In the match against DRX that the MAD Lions lost, Elyoya was able to Flame Horizon (up by 100 CS), the enemy jungler, in 25 minutes.

Unfortunately, the MAD Lions lost as the top laner and bot laner failed to perform. Even then, it is safe to say that this team is currently riding on momentum and might be able to challenge North America head-on.

Evil Geniuses had a similar experience at League of Legends Worlds 2022. Fnatic initially dismantled the team in the first game of the play-ins. However, as time passed, Evil Geniuses started to scale as a team.

Jojopyun and Inspired have been phenomenal for Evil Geniuses, while the substitute ADC, Kaori, has continued to impress. Impact in the top lane has also been quite strong and has adapted to the current League of Legends meta quite well.

Overall, in terms of predictions, Evil Geniuses will probably grab victory here, as, in terms of variation of play, the MAD Lions are pretty far behind. Hence, the North American team should grab a 3-1 or 3-2 victory against the Europeans.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and MAD Lions have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Previously, the MAD Lions faced Saigon Buffalo at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed an easy victory.

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, faced Loud and also managed to grab a victory in the end.

Worlds 2022 rosters

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

Unforgiven

Kaiser

Evil Geniuses

Impact

Inspired

Jojopyun

Kaori

Vulcan

Livestream details

Evil Geniuses vs. the MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm PDT.

