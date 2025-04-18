Marvel Rivals costume customization leaves fans disappointed

Marvel Rivals’ recent costume customization feature was released on April 17, 2025, amidst much hype. However, upon its release, players have been left disappointed with its limited capacity and exceptionally high price. The community even took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit to discuss this matter.
Redditor u/NanayaAri pointed out that the addition of a separate currency just for a singular feature simply complicated things:
“Tbh they should just let us use units instead adding 1 more unnecessary currency. Seriously, what is even the point for that?”
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Another player named u/theroadbeyond commented that Lattice was far too valuable to spend on a simple recolor:
“I'll never buy this with Lattice lol units sure but lattice nope.”
Coming to the actual feature itself, it was clear that it was nowhere near as predicted. Redditor u/ShawHornet said that although called “customization”, this feature was far from it as it only provided a pre-made recolor to a select few skins.
Another player named u/dollin_ made similar comments, as they were disappointed with the costume customization feature overall. They said:
“idk why they didnt start with more options. at least two different options for two skins or something. when its just one recolor for 4 skins... theres nothing custom about it and barely anyone gets to take part”
Meanwhile, u/No-Sale-6500 commented that a single recolor for the price of $6 was not at all worth it. They went on to call it a “letdown” and the developers’ "first BIG MISTAKE”. However, they were hopeful that the devs would listen to their feedback and make some necessary changes.
Check out: MR Season 2 will see new team-up skills alongside existing ones
A brief overview of the new costume customization feature in Marvel Rivals
The new costume customization in Marvel Rivals was added to the game to bring variation to cosmetic items. It features pre-made recolors of a few costumes, which players can purchase with a new currency called Unstable Molecules.
Although this provides a fresh new outlook to already available skins, the feature is greatly limited in its flexibility. In its current state, players would much rather spend money on buying new costumes. However, the devs have promised a more polished version of the feature sometime in the future, so we remain hopeful for now.
Check out these other articles related to the game:
- How to unlock exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala
- Marvel Rivals patch notes (April 17, 2025): Costume customization, hero updates, and more
- Marvel Rivals is not looking forward to cater to competitive players, devs explain why
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.