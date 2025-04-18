How to unlock exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala

There are some exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala up for grabs, as of this writing, as part of a community event. These will be real-life rewards given out to 10 lucky winners at the end of the event, so make sure to follow the specific instructions if you wish to join in on the fun.
Having said that, this article will provide a detailed overview of all the exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala and how to get them.
Read more: Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes: Unstable Molecules, how to get, and more
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Steps to receive exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala
The developers are offering exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala; all you need to do is play some games and take screenshots to participate. It is a fairly simple joining process:
- Play the Hellfire Gala Krakoa Map and find the Welcome Signs.
- Pose for a picture in front of any one of the welcome signs and take a screenshot.
- Retweet or comment below the original X post.
If you have followed the above-mentioned steps correctly, then you have successfully entered the giveaway.
The devs have also mentioned the rewards that are up for grabs in this event. They are:
- Exclusive Jeff the Land Shark hand fan
- Special Series 2 Fridge Magnets
A total of 20 winners will be selected at random at the end of the event. Out of them, 10 will receive the hand fan, and the others will be rewarded with the fridge magnets.
It is important to note that the event ends on April 25, 2025, and the winners will be announced on April 29. They will be notified via an in-game message and will have 15 days to claim their rewards.
Check out: How to gift skins in Marvel Rivals
This covers everything there is to know about the exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala. This is a lucrative opportunity to get your hands on some exclusive objects related to the game.
Read more:
- Marvel Rivals players can now feature hero ultimates on the main menu
- How to unlock Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals
- How to unlock Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume in Marvel Rivals
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.