How to unlock exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala

There are some exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala up for grabs, as of this writing, as part of a community event. These will be real-life rewards given out to 10 lucky winners at the end of the event, so make sure to follow the specific instructions if you wish to join in on the fun.

Ad

Having said that, this article will provide a detailed overview of all the exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala and how to get them.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes: Unstable Molecules, how to get, and more

Steps to receive exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala

The developers are offering exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala; all you need to do is play some games and take screenshots to participate. It is a fairly simple joining process:

Ad

Trending

Play the Hellfire Gala Krakoa Map and find the Welcome Signs. Pose for a picture in front of any one of the welcome signs and take a screenshot. Retweet or comment below the original X post.

If you have followed the above-mentioned steps correctly, then you have successfully entered the giveaway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The devs have also mentioned the rewards that are up for grabs in this event. They are:

Exclusive Jeff the Land Shark hand fan

Special Series 2 Fridge Magnets

A total of 20 winners will be selected at random at the end of the event. Out of them, 10 will receive the hand fan, and the others will be rewarded with the fridge magnets.

It is important to note that the event ends on April 25, 2025, and the winners will be announced on April 29. They will be notified via an in-game message and will have 15 days to claim their rewards.

Ad

Check out: How to gift skins in Marvel Rivals

This covers everything there is to know about the exclusive rewards in Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala. This is a lucrative opportunity to get your hands on some exclusive objects related to the game.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.