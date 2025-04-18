How to unlock Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals

Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume is now available in Marvel Rivals, and players can purchase it from the in-game store. The skin has a striking Japanese aesthetic. As part of the Season 2 Hellfire Gala, this attire will only be available for a limited time.
This article explains how to unlock the Yatsukahagi costume for Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals.
How to get Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals
You can get Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals by purchasing the eponymous bundle from the in-game store for 1600 Units, which is equivalent to $15.97.
Here's what you get from the Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi bundle:
- Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume
- Bonded in Battle MVP animation
- Jump Scare! emote
- Yatsukahagi nameplate
- Yatsukahagi spray
For those interested only in the costume, it can be purchased separately for 1400 Units, which is equivalent to $13.95. If you don’t have enough Units, they can be obtained from the Lattice tab. In the game, one Lattice is equivalent to one Unit.
For better understanding, here’s the Lattice-to-cash conversion rate:
- 100 Lattice: $0.99
- 500 Lattice: $4.99
- 1000 Lattice: $9.99
- 2180 Lattice: $19.99
- 5680 Lattice: $49.99
- 11680 Lattice: $99.99
Steps to unlock Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals
Once you have sufficient Units, follow these steps to purchase Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume:
- Step 1: Launch Marvel Rivals and log in to your account
- Step 2: Go to the Store from the main menu
- Step 3: Click on the Costume or the Featured section.
- Step 4: Purchase the costume for 1400 Units or the entire bundle for 1600 Units.
- Step 5: Go to the Heroes section and select Peni Parker to equip the costume.
Besides Peni Parker’s costume, players can also check out the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness skin, which is included in the Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi bundle.
