How to unlock Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals

Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume is now available in Marvel Rivals, and players can purchase it from the in-game store. The skin has a striking Japanese aesthetic. As part of the Season 2 Hellfire Gala, this attire will only be available for a limited time.

Ad

This article explains how to unlock the Yatsukahagi costume for Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals.

How to get Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals

You can get Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals by purchasing the eponymous bundle from the in-game store for 1600 Units, which is equivalent to $15.97.

Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Here's what you get from the Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi bundle:

Ad

Trending

Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume

Bonded in Battle MVP animation

Jump Scare! emote

Yatsukahagi nameplate

Yatsukahagi spray

For those interested only in the costume, it can be purchased separately for 1400 Units, which is equivalent to $13.95. If you don’t have enough Units, they can be obtained from the Lattice tab. In the game, one Lattice is equivalent to one Unit.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes: Unstable Molecules, how to get, and more

Ad

For better understanding, here’s the Lattice-to-cash conversion rate:

100 Lattice: $0.99

500 Lattice: $4.99

1000 Lattice: $9.99

2180 Lattice: $19.99

5680 Lattice: $49.99

11680 Lattice: $99.99

Steps to unlock Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume in Marvel Rivals

Once you have sufficient Units, follow these steps to purchase Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi costume:

Step 1: Launch Marvel Rivals and log in to your account

Launch Marvel Rivals and log in to your account Step 2: Go to the Store from the main menu

Go to the Store from the main menu Step 3: Click on the Costume or the Featured section.

Click on the Costume or the Featured section. Step 4: Purchase the costume for 1400 Units or the entire bundle for 1600 Units.

Purchase the costume for 1400 Units or the entire bundle for 1600 Units. Step 5: Go to the Heroes section and select Peni Parker to equip the costume.

Ad

Check out: Marvel Rivals players want this Iron Fist mechanic removed

Besides Peni Parker’s costume, players can also check out the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness skin, which is included in the Peni Parker’s Yatsukahagi bundle.

Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.