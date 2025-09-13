Marvel Rivals Season 4 Discord quest: How to get the free Angela avatar decoration

With the release of Heart of the Dragon, a new Marvel Rivals Season 4 Discord quest has gone live. This cosmetic commemorates the release of a new Vanguard, who is joining the ever-evolving roster of NetEase Games' team-based shooter. This new Angela avatar decoration is now up for grabs; however, you must hurry since it is only available for a limited time.

This article will go over the fresh Marvel Rivals Season 4 Discord quest and guide you on how to obtain the Angela avatar decoration.

How to complete the Marvel Rivals Season 4 Discord quest

The new Season 4 Heart of the Dragon Discord quest is quite easy to complete. Users are simply required to play Marvel Rivals' latest update for a total time of 15 minutes. However, there are a few steps one needs to go through prior to that. Let us go over the details:

Open up your Discord application and go to your User Settings .

and go to your . Scroll down and locate the Payment Settings tab.

tab. Click on the Gift Inventory option.

option. Now, click the View Quests button to get a list of present Discord Quests.

button to get a list of present Discord Quests. Locate the Marvel Rivals S4.0 Quest.

Click on it to verify a Captcha and then select your platform.

After the quest gets accepted, simply log on to Marvel Rivals and play for 15 minutes.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Discord quest in the Gift Inventory (Image via Discord)

Do note that you need to keep the Discord application running in the background while playing Marvel Rivals. Additionally, ensure that your Discord application can detect your gameplay activity to have the best chances at completing the quest without any problems.

Duration of the Marvel Rivals Season 4 Discord quest

The new Angela avatar quest will be active from September 12, 2025, 17:30 UTC to September 19, 2025, 23:59 UTC. This gives players a week's worth of time to complete it and acquire the Discord decoration. The item will get added to your Discord decorations inventory and be available in your profile for a total of two months.

That said, Discord Nitro users will be able to utilize the Angela avatar decoration indefinitely, thanks to the added perks that come with the subscription.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

