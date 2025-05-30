Marvel Rivals server status (May 30, 2025): Downtime and when will servers be back online?

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 officially launches on May 30, 2025, and it brings a ton of new content. From new skins, a brand-new map, and the much-awaited arrival of Ultron as a Strategist class hero, there's a lot for players to explore. Just like all the major patches so far, the developers are taking the servers offline for maintenance. NetEase Games has confirmed when the Season 2.5 update will go live and how long the downtime lasts.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals server status and maintenance timing for May 30, 2025.

Marvel Rivals server status (May 30, 2025): Season 2.5 maintenance time and duration

The Season 2.5 update will be available to download on May 30, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern Time. However, the game will not be available to play instantly, as confirmed by the developers via the game's official X account.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the patch notes post, the downtime is expected to last 2 to 3 hours. During this period, players won’t be able to log in or access any of the game features such as playing game modes or purchasing cosmetics.

Once the maintenance wraps up, the servers will gradually restart in all the playable regions. The players could get the access slightly earlier or later than the expected downtime depending on how smoothly the update rolls out. Additionally, there's a possibility that some regions will go live before others.

Ad

Here are the official Season 2.5 update start times across major time zones:

Pacific Time (PT) : May 30, 2025, at 2 AM

: May 30, 2025, at 2 AM Mountain Time (MT) : May 30, 2025, at 3 AM

: May 30, 2025, at 3 AM Central Time (CT) : May 30, 2025, at 4 AM

: May 30, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern Time (ET) : May 30, 2025, at 5 AM

: May 30, 2025, at 5 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) : May 30, 2025, at 9 AM

: May 30, 2025, at 9 AM Central European Time (CET) : May 30, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 30, 2025, at 11 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) : May 30, 2025, at 12 PM

: May 30, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) : May 30, 2025, at 2:30 PM

: May 30, 2025, at 2:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) : May 30, 2025, at 5 PM

: May 30, 2025, at 5 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) : May 30, 2025, at 6 PM

: May 30, 2025, at 6 PM Australian Eastern Time (AEST): May 30, 2025, at 7 PM

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Season 2.5 server status. Players are advised to keep checking the official game account on social media platforms or use third-party services like DownDetector to see the real-time status.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.