Marvel Rivals server status (May 30, 2025): Downtime and when will servers be back online?

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 officially launches on May 30, 2025, and it brings a ton of new content. From new skins, a brand-new map, and the much-awaited arrival of Ultron as a Strategist class hero, there's a lot for players to explore. Just like all the major patches so far, the developers are taking the servers offline for maintenance. NetEase Games has confirmed when the Season 2.5 update will go live and how long the downtime lasts.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals server status and maintenance timing for May 30, 2025.
Marvel Rivals server status (May 30, 2025): Season 2.5 maintenance time and duration
The Season 2.5 update will be available to download on May 30, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern Time. However, the game will not be available to play instantly, as confirmed by the developers via the game's official X account.
According to the patch notes post, the downtime is expected to last 2 to 3 hours. During this period, players won’t be able to log in or access any of the game features such as playing game modes or purchasing cosmetics.
Once the maintenance wraps up, the servers will gradually restart in all the playable regions. The players could get the access slightly earlier or later than the expected downtime depending on how smoothly the update rolls out. Additionally, there's a possibility that some regions will go live before others.
Here are the official Season 2.5 update start times across major time zones:
- Pacific Time (PT): May 30, 2025, at 2 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): May 30, 2025, at 3 AM
- Central Time (CT): May 30, 2025, at 4 AM
- Eastern Time (ET): May 30, 2025, at 5 AM
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): May 30, 2025, at 9 AM
- Central European Time (CET): May 30, 2025, at 11 AM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 30, 2025, at 12 PM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 30, 2025, at 2:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 30, 2025, at 5 PM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): May 30, 2025, at 6 PM
- Australian Eastern Time (AEST): May 30, 2025, at 7 PM
That's everything you need to know about the Season 2.5 server status. Players are advised to keep checking the official game account on social media platforms or use third-party services like DownDetector to see the real-time status.
