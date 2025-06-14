Marvel Rivals skins: Can you get a refund?

Marvel Rivals skins and their refunds are a major point of discussion in the hero-shooter community right now. With the game climbing the charts thanks to its fast-paced action, dynamic team battles, and a killer cosmetic lineup, players are spending more than just time. But what happens when you regret that flashy skin you just dropped $20 on?

Here's what you need to know about getting Marvel Rivals skins refunded and whether NetEase plans to add more flexibility in the future.

Is it possible to get a refund on Marvel Rivals skins?

The short answer: no, Marvel Rivals skins currently cannot be refunded. If you accidentally purchase a costume for a hero you rarely use or suddenly regret spending Units on a flashy new outfit, you're unfortunately out of luck. Once that transaction is completed, it's final.

This policy is pretty strict compared to other live service games. Take VALORANT, for example. Riot Games allows players to get a refund on unused skins, accessories, and Valorant Points (VP) within 14 days of purchase—so long as they haven’t been equipped or upgraded. Players can simply submit a support ticket and, in many cases, get their money back.

On the other hand, there is built-in refund system for Marvel Rivals skins—no cooldown period, no support ticket option, no exceptions. Once you hit that “buy” button, it’s permanent.

Would there be a refund feature for Marvel Rivals skins in the future?

Despite the rigid policy, Marvel Rivals has built a reputation for being surprisingly player friendly. The battle pass never expires, and the game is generous with its events, achievements, and premium currency drops. These choices have earned NetEase a lot of goodwill, even without a refund system in place.

Given this track record, there’s hope that a refund feature could eventually be added to the game. Whether it comes through a support-based ticket system or a grace period for unused purchases, players are watching closely.

Until then, caution is your best friend. Double-check before buying that flashy new look, and maybe take a minute to think if it’s truly worth your Units.

So, while you can't get a refund on skins in Marvel Rivals, NetEase might eventually offer more flexibility, with the game’s positive approach to monetization and community feedback. Until then, choose your cosmetics wisely—because in this multiverse, buyer’s remorse isn’t cheap.

