Marvel Snap balance changes (August 29, 2024): All buffs and nerfs explained

The Marvel Snap balance changes on August 29, 2024, are referred to as OTA (over the air) as it doesn't fall in the regular semi-monthly patch schedule. These tweaks are focussed on existing cards, adjusting their stats or altering their abilities. Cards like Copycat and Attuma have had their abilities adjusted, while Beast and Taskmaster have received buffs.

This article highlights the details of the Marvel Snap balance changes on August 29, 2024.

Marvel Snap balance changes (August 29, 2024)

Expand Tweet

Trending

1) Attuma

Old stats: 4/10 - After each turn, destroy this if you have another card here.

New stats: 4/10 - After each turn, destroy one of your cards here with less Power.

Attuma has been reworked to better fit the current meta. Previously, Attuma could be played alongside Armor or Zero to avoid self-destruction, but with the rise of cards that fill enemy slots, his playability has significantly decreased.

The Marvel Snap balance changes shift Attuma’s focus, allowing him to sacrifice weaker cards in the same location. This tweak not only boosts Attuma's utility but also makes him a potential counter against cards like Green Goblin, as well as an enabler for cards like X-23.

2) Loki

The mischievous Loki (Image via Nuverse)

Old stats: 3/5 - On Reveal: Replace your deck with your opponent's starting deck. Give them -1 Cost and draw a card.

New stats: 2/2 - On Reveal: Replace your deck with your opponent's starting deck. Give those cards -1 Cost.

Loki's previous update made him one of the strongest cards in the game, prompting a second round of adjustments.

The Marvel Snap balance changes have reduced Loki's Power and removed the card draw effect to tone down his efficiency while maintaining the enjoyment of accessing more “Loki cards."

Loki's lower cost also reflects a shift in strategy, allowing players to experiment with the card in different deck configurations.

3) Copycat

Copycat is a 3-cost card (Image via Nuverse)

Old stats: 3/5 - When you draw this, steal the text from the bottom card of your opponent's deck.

New stats: 3/5 - When you draw this, copy the text from the bottom card of your opponent's deck.

Copycat's tweak is a response to its unexpectedly high play rate. Instead of stealing abilities, which proved frustrating for opponents, Copycat now simply copies the text of the bottom card in the opponent's deck.

This Marvel Snap balance change is designed to retain the fun of gaining new abilities without an overwhelmingly negative experience for the opponent.

4) Beast

The Nian Beast (Image via Nuverse)

Old stats: 2/2 - On Reveal: Return your other cards here to your hand. They cost 1 less next turn.

Change: 2/2 → 3/5

Beast has been moved back to a 3-Cost card, bringing more Power to the table. This update is part of a broader strategy to balance upcoming cards and existing ones that will interact with Beast.

The return to “Big Beast” suggests the developers are anticipating new synergies that will emerge from this Marvel Snap balance change.

5) Taskmaster

Balance change to Taskmaster (Image via Nuverse)

Old stats: 5/0 - On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to that of the last card you played (if that card’s in play).

Change: 5/0 → 6/0

Taskmaster’s cost has been increased to 6, reflecting concerns about its potential to dominate in upcoming decks.

While Taskmaster hasn’t been problematic recently, the developers have preemptively adjusted it to avoid potential issues in the future. This change aims to maintain Taskmaster's role in the game without allowing it to become overpowered.

6) Cannonball

Cannonball is a five-cost card (Image via Nuverse)

Old stats: 5/7 - On Reveal: Move the highest-power enemy card here away. If you can't, destroy it with a Rock.

Change: 5/7 → 5/8

Cannonball's Power has been slightly increased in this Marvel Snap balance change, returning it to its original 5/8 stats. After a previous nerf to address its high play rate and win rate, the developers are now confident that the meta has shifted enough to allow Cannonball to regain its former strength.

7) Destroyer

Balance change to Destroyer (Image via Nuverse)

Old stats: 6/16 - On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.

New stats: 6/14 - On Reveal: Destroy your cards at other locations.

Destroyer’s ability has been adjusted to target cards at other locations, making it more flexible and capable of supporting strategies involving cards like Nimrod and Death.

To balance this enhanced utility, Destroyer’s Power has been reduced slightly, ensuring that it remains competitive without becoming overbearing.

Check out more articles related to the Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!