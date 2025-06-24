Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc: Who is the better driver in F1 25?

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are undoubtedly two of the best drivers in the past few years. Their excellence on the grid often leads to fans' debate about who is the better one. The Dutch international leading the debate statistically with four world championships. This doesn't mean the debate is settled, instead, it has even made its way to the virtual world of F1 25.

EA Sports' annual Formula One game continues to bring the real-life grid into the virtual world with highly detailed driver ratings. It allows fans to compare whether Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc has the upper edge on a virtual grid. So, let's dive in to get a close look at their attributes to find out.

Difference between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in F1 25

Max Verstappen continues to dominate in the virtual setting, being rated 94 – the highest-rated active driver in F1 25. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc follows him closely with 91 overall rating, making him the second-highest-rated driver. Both drivers are elite in their own right, but their individual attributes – Experience (EXP), Racecraft (RAC), Awareness (AWA), Pace (PAC), and Focus (FOC) – reveal where they might be lacking or are absolute elites.

Attribute







Max Verstappen







Charles Leclerc







Experience (EXP)







87







81







Racecraft (RAC)







96







95







Awareness (AWA)







85







93







Pace (PAC)







96







90







Focus (FOC)







74







73





Verstappen stands out with an outstanding 96 Pace and 96 Racecraft, making him nearly unstoppable in high-octane side-by-side battles and raw speed. His 87 Experience reflects the number of years that he's been a dominant force in F1. However, his 85 Awareness might not be the best in the game, as it reflects his aggressive driving style, but the other attributes fill the gap.

Leclerc is also an amazing driver in the game with the highest 93 Awareness among the top-tier drivers, resulting in fewer errors and better judgment in complex racing situations. His ability of wheel-to-wheel combat is closest to the four-time world champion with 95 Racecraft. However, his lower 90 Pace and 81 Experience slightly reduce his chances in qualifying sessions and high-pressure stints. As for the Focus, they both are quite on par with Verstappen's 74 rating and Leclerc's 73 rating.

Which driver to pick in F1 25?

If you’re aiming to aim for championships from the very start in MyTeam career mode, Max Verstappen is undoubtedly the best choice. His unbeatable speed, overtaking prowess, and high experience make him the perfect lead driver for any championship-winning lineup. Being the top-rated driver who drives for an elite team – Red Bull, getting him onboard would immensely affect the budget.

Charles Leclerc in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc would be a more refined and smart choice. With superior awareness and near-elite racecraft, he’s also an ideal candidate to win championships. However, you might have to offer him a suitable car to bring the best out of his attributes, as he lacks Verstappen’s raw pace. The Monegasque is also an expensive option in the driver market, but won't cost as much as the Red Bull star.

In conclusion, Max Verstappen is the better driver overall in F1 25, but Charles Leclerc is a smarter pick if you value awareness, clean racing, and save some finances in career mode.

