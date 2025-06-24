Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris: Who is the better driver in F1 25?

F1 25 continues to bring Formula One fans closer to the motorsport by offering the experience of playing as your beloved drivers. The game gives each driver a rating based on their performance, strengths, and weaknesses. Two of the most exciting talents on the grid today are the reigning champion Max Verstappen and the McLaren star Lando Norris.
Formula One fans often debate about who is the better driver between Verstappen and Norris. So far, the former seems to be leading the debate with four world championships and several race wins. However, the Englishman is currently ranking second on the drivers standing with 21 points more than the Red Bull. Aside from the real world, fans can now find out who is also the better driver in the virtual world of F1 25.
Difference between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in F1 25
Max Verstappen might not lead the driver standing currently but he leads the grid in EA Sports' latest F1 title with the highest overall rating of 94, while Lando Norris is rated 90. The game uses five core driver attributes — Experience (EXP), Racecraft (RAC), Awareness (AWA), Pace (PAC), and Focus (FOC) — to rate a driver. So, let’s see how the drivers differ based on these attributes.
Max Verstappen’s stats reflect his dominance in the real-world grid for the past few seasons. His 96 Racecraft and 96 Pace are elite, making him a nightmare for competitors both in qualifying and overtaking scenarios. His 87 Experience reflects years of top-tier racing and championship battles.
Lando Norris, while not as seasoned, is no slouch. With a strong 94 Pace and respectable 89 Racecraft, Norris is well-equipped to fight at the front. His 78 Focus even surpasses Verstappen’s, making him more composed and consistent under pressure. However, his lower 81 Experience and 80 Awareness make him slightly less dependable during chaotic race situations.
Which driver to pick in F1 25?
If your goal is to win from the front and dominate qualifying and race sessions, Max Verstappen is the clear choice. With an unmatched combination of pace and racecraft, he’s designed to lead a team to victory in both career mode and multiplayer.
Lando Norris is a smart alternative, especially if you want a driver with a strong focus and solid pace at a slightly lower tier. He’s young, fast, and consistently improving, making him a rewarding pick for players who enjoy developing talent over a season.
In conclusion, Verstappen is the better driver overall in F1 25, but Norris offers excellent value and stability for managers looking to challenge the front-runners without spending top-tier budgets or sacrificing consistency.
